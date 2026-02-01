Grammy Awards 2026 live: What time, how to watch, red carpet stream and who’s performing
Stars will arrive on the red carpet this evening ahead of awards being handed out by Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Carole King
The biggest night in music returns tonight with the annual Grammy Awards at at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which is set to welcome stars including Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.
This is the first year since 2018 where a British artist hasn’t been nominated for three of the biggest categories – Album, Record and Song of the Year – but two UK stars, Dean and Lola Young, are vying for Best New Artist.
Ahead of the awards show, which will feature performances from Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Addison Rae and Tyler, the Creator, fans will get to see their favourite artists arrive on the red carpet.
Later, comedian Trevor Noah is hosting proceedings as stars such as Harry Styles, Carole King, Jeff Goldblum and Charli XCX hand out some of the biggest prizes of the night.
Who's performing at the Grammys tonight
As always, a number of the nominated artists will perform live in front of their peers and the live audience watching from home. Among those set to take to the stage are Justin Bieber – marking his first live performance in four years – Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, the Creator.
Current Best New Artist nominees Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marias will perform in a special segment. There’ll also be a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in the annual In Memoriam segment from Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash, while Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will pay tribute to those recently lost in the annual In Memoriam tribute.
Who's hosting the Grammys this year?
Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious awards for the sixth consecutive time, though it will be his last. Ben Winston, the Grammys' executive producer, lauded Noah's contribution in a statement: “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time.
“He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”
Who's nominated at the 2026 Grammys
The nominations have been unveiled for the 2026 Grammy Awards, with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter leading the nominees.
On Friday, a star-studded selection of artists, including Chappell Roan, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons and Carpenter herself announced the nominations for categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
The top awards, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, saw the typical crossover, with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar among the stars who will be competing in all three categories.
Meanwhile, British breakthrough singers Olivia Dean and Lola Young were both nominated for Best New Artist. Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny again made Grammys history with his second Album of the Year nomination, this time for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
He first made history in 2022 when his album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album to receive the nod. It marks the latest triumph in the artist’s career, as he also prepares to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
Jack Antonoff also makes Grammy history as the first ever producer/songwriter to earn nominations in all three major categories with two different artists in the same year.
Antonoff’s production and songwriting on Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX earned him a significant sweep of nominations, solidifying his reputation as one of the most in-demand producers of his generation.
When are the Grammy Awards?
The 2026 Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday 1 February and will kick off at 8pm ET (1am GMT).
“I think we will see some history-making moments,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr told The Associated Press last month.
“With artists being nominated in categories they haven't been previously nominated in, and a new crop of talent coming through the system this year – I think we're going to see some really exciting results.”
