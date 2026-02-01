Grammy 2026 nominations in full: Who’s nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony
Winners will be announced at the ceremony tonight in Los Angeles
The nominations have been unveiled for the 2026 Grammy Awards, with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter leading the nominees.
At the end of last year, a star-studded selection of artists, including Chappell Roan, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons and Carpenter herself announced the nominations for categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
The top awards, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, saw the typical crossover, with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar among the stars who will be competing in all three categories.
Meanwhile, British breakthrough singers Olivia Dean and Lola Young were both nominated for Best New Artist. Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny again made Grammys history with his second Album of the Year nomination, this time for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
He first made history in 2022 when his album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album to receive the nod. It marks the latest triumph in the artist’s career, as he also prepares to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
Jack Antonoff also makes Grammy history as the first ever producer/songwriter to earn nominations in all three major categories with two different artists in the same year.
Antonoff’s production and songwriting on Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX earned him a significant sweep of nominations, solidifying his reputation as one of the most in-demand producers of his generation.
To be considered for the 2026 Grammys, all submissions must have been released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025.
Winners will be announced during a live ceremony on Sunday, February 1, 2026, held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena.
Find the full list of Grammy 2026 nominations below.
Album of the Year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Record of the Year
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety — Doechii
Wildflower — Billie Eillish
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA
The Subway — Chappell Roan
Apt — Rose and Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
Katseye
The Marías
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Song of the Year
“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“Apt” — Rosé and Bruno Mars
“DtMF” — Bad Bunny
“Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish
Producer of the Year, Non—Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non—Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Country Song
“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar a Day — Charlie Crockett
American Romance — Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
Ain’t In It for my Health — Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church
Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll
Postcards from Texas — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
“Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers
“Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance
“Nose on the Grindstone” – Tyler Childers
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Bad as I Used to Be [From F1 The Movie]
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake
Best R&B Album
Beloved — Giveon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mur — Leon Thomas
Best R&B Performance
“Yukon” — Justin Bieber
“It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Folded” — Kehlani
“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” — Leon Thomas
“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr
“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway
“Love You Too” — Ledisi
“Crybaby” — SZA
“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown FeaturingBryson Tiller)
“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bloom — Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness — Bilal
Love on Digital — Destin Conrad
Access All Areas — Flo
Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best Rap Performance
“Outside” — Cardi B
“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &Pharrell Williams
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Rap Song
“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)
“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
“TV Off” —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Best Alternative Music Album
Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver
“Alone” — The Cure
“Seein’ Stars” —Turnstile
“Mangetout” — Wet Leg
“Parachute” — Hayley Williams
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Wintersongs — Laila Biali
The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin — Lady Gaga
A Matter of Time — Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Best Rock Album
Private Music – Deftones
I Quit – Haim
From Zero – Linkin Park
Never Enough – Turnstile
Idols – Yungblud
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
“Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
“Gabriela” – Katseye
“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Daisies” — Justin Bieber
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Disease” — Lady Gaga
“The Subway” — Chappell Roan
“Messy” — Lola Young
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Swag” — Justin Bieber
“Man’s Best Friend” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Something Beautiful” — Miley Cyrus
“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga
“I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Part 2” — Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
“Space Invader” — Kaytranada
“Voltage” — Skrillex
“End of Summer” — Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”
“Illegal” – PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Eusexua — FKA Twigs
Ten Days — Fred Again..
Fancy That — PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol
F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex
Best Remixed Recording
“Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)” — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
“Don’t Forget About Us” — Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey & Kaytranada)
“A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
“Golden – David Guetta REM/X” — David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, AudreyNuna, Rei Ami)
Best Rock Performance
“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers
“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park
“Never Enough” — Turnstile
“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams
“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
“Night Terror” – Dream Theater
“Lachryma” – Ghost
“Emergence” – Sleep Token
“Soft Spine” – Spiritbox
“Birds” – Turnstile
Best Rock Song
“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
“Never Enough” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places) — Queen Sheba
Black Shaman — Marc Marcel
Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy
“Four” — Michael Mayo
“All Stars Lead to You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
Portrait — Samara Joy
Fly — Michael Mayo
Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Trilogy 3 (Live) — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet
Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade
Fasten Up — Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Orchestrator Emulator — The 8-Bit Big Band
Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — Christian McBride Big Band
Lumen — Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band
Basie Rocks! — Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra
Lights on a Satellite — Sun Ra Arkestra
Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring the Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
La Fleur de Cayenne — Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band
The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa
Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro
Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard — Miguel Zenón Quartet
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Honey From a Winter Stone — Ambrose Akinmusire
Keys to the City Volume One — Robert Glasper
Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau
Live-Action — Nate Smith
Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brightside — ARKAI
Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton
BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz
Shayan — Charu Suri
Best Musical Theater Album
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best American Roots Performance
“Lonely Avenue” — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
“Ancient Light” — I’m With Her
“Crimson and Clay” — Jason Isbell
“Richmond on the James” — Alison Krauss & Union Station
“Beautiful Strangers” — Mavis Staples
Best Americana Performance
“Boom” — Sierra Hull
“Poison in My Well” — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
“Godspeed” — Mavis Staples
“That’s Gonna Leave a Mark” — Molly Tuttle
“Horses” — Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
“Ancient Light” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
“Big Money” — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)
“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)
Best Americana Album
Big Money – Jon Batiste
Bloom – Larkin Poe
Last Leaf on the Tree – Willie Nelson
So Long Little Miss Sunshine – Molly Tuttle
Middle – Jesse Welles
Best Bluegrass Album
Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull
Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station
Outrun —The Steeldrivers
Highway Prayers — Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ain’t Done With the Blues — Buddy Guy
Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur
Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite
Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa
Paper Doll — Samantha Fish
A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales
Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph
Family — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin
Wild and Clear and Blue — I’m With Her
Foxes in the Snow — Jason Isbell
Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live at Vaughan’s — Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet
For Fat Man — Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Church of New Orleans — Kyle Roussel
Second Line Sunday — Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band
A Tribute to the King of Zydeco (Various Artists)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters
“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell DemetriusWilson, songwriters
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters
“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters
“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters
“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Child of God II — Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
Reconstruction — Lecrae
Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band
Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs
Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River
Back To My Roots — Candi Staton
Best Latin Pop Album
Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
Bogotá (Deluxe) – Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta – Karol G
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz
Best Música Urbana Album
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny
Mixteip — J Balvin
FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid
NAIKI — Nicki Nicole
EUB DELUXE — Trueno
SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados
ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards
Novela — Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara
Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido
Best Tropical Latin Album
Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Raíces — Gloria Estefan
Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche
Bingo — Alain Pérez
Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Best Global Music Performance
EoO — Bad Bunny
Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas
Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti
Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Best African Music Performance
“Love” — Burna Boy
“With You” — Davido Featuring Omah Lay
“Hope & Love” — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
“Gimme Dat” — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
“Push 2 Start” — Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia
Best Reggae Album
Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
From Within — Mortimer
No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely
According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet
Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison
Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality
The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V
Herstory — Flor Bromley
The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer
Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From Tron: Ares] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
“Golden” [From KPop Demon Hunters] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
“I Lied to You” [From Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters(Miles Caton)
“Never Too Late” [From Elton John: Never Too Late] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
“Pale, Pale Moon” [From Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
“Sinners” [From Sinners] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, TravisHarrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Video
“Young Lion” — SadeSophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
“Manchild” — Sabrina CarpenterVania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
“So Be It” — ClipseProducer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video
“Anxiety” — DoechiiJames Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
“Love” — OK GoAaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Best Music Film
Devo — Devo; Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
Live at the Royal Albert Hall — RayePaul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
Relentless — Diane Warren; Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
Music by John Williams — John Williams; Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
Piece by Piece — Pharrell Williams; Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers
Best Recording Package
And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller) Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)
Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (BruceSpringsteen)
Best Album Cover
Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)
The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
Best Album Notes
Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
After the Last Sky — Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
Árabe — Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)
The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 — Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)
A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
The Making Of Five Leaves Left — Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)
Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos — Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)
Best Engineered Album, Non—Classical
All Things Light — Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)
Arcadia — Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) — Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)
That Wasn’t A Dream — Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)
Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 — Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Standard Stoppages — Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Yule — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Sergei Kvitko
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Immersive Audio Album
All American F***boy — Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)
Immersed — Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)
An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live) — Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)
Tearjerkers — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)
Yule — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)
Best Instrumental Composition
“First Snow” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)
“Live Life This Day: Movement I” — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
“Lord, That’s A Long Way” — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)
“Opening” — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)
“Train To Emerald City” — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)
“Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Be Okay” — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)
“A Child Is Born” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
“Fight On” — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)
“Super Mario Praise Break” — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Big Fish” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)
“How Did She Look?” — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
“Keep An Eye On Summer” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
“Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish)” — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)
“What A Wonderful World” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
Best Orchestral Performance Award
Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
Still & Bonds — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording Award
Heggie: Intelligence — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges& Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
Tesori: Grounded — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, EmilyD’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Best Choral Performance
Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)
Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, DanChmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Lang: Poor Hymnal — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, MichaelHawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)
Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorusmaster (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Requiem Of Light —Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
La Mer – French Piano Trios — Neave Trio
Lullabies For The Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon
Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski
Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
Hope Orchestrated — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
Inheritances — Adam Tendler
Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Alike – My Mother’s Dream — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)
Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist
In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist
Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist
Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers
The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer
Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Seven Seasons — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Tombeaux — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)
Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)
León: Raíces (Origins) — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Okpebholo: Songs In Flight — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)
Ortiz: Dzonot — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
