Grammy nominations 2026 - live: Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Olivia Dean among likely nominees
British breakthroughs Olivia Dean and Lola Young are among the strongest contenders to make the Best New Artist category, while Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga could be vying for Album of the Year
The 2026 Grammy Award nominations are being announced today in a live-streamed event presented by some of the biggest names in pop.
Among the artists booked to announce the nominees are Sabrina Carpenter, rapper Doechii, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Gayle King, Sam Smith, Jon Batiste, and last year’s Best New Artist winner, Chappell Roan.
Only recordings commercially released in the US between 31 August 2024 to 30 August 2025 are deemed eligible, meaning Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl won’t be showing up in any of the categories.
Albums you might see, however, include Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, released on 29 August this year, along with Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX.
Breakthrough British star Olivia Dean is widely hoped to land a spot in next year’s Best New Artist category, thanks to the huge success of her single “Man I Need”, which recently reached the top 10 the Billboard Hot 100. Lola Young is also a contender, as is US singer-songwriter Alex Warren thanks to his viral track “Ordinary”.
Fans can watch the announcement via video livestream on the Grammys website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube from Friday (7 November) at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm GMT.
The 2026 Grammy Awards will be held on 1 February at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles and be broadcast live from CBS and Paramount+.
When are the Grammy 2026 nominations announced and who could be nominated?
