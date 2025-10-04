Saturday Night Live: Bad Bunny to kick off SNL 51st season amid Super Bowl controversy - live updates
SNL will return to television tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET
Season 51 of Saturday Night Live begins tonight with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat.
Bad Bunny, one of the most popular artists in the world, is returning to host the live sketch comedy show for a second time. The Puerto Rican musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, served as the host and musical guest in October 2023.
His appearance on SNL arrives shortly after being revealed as the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performer. The announcement has had a mixed reception, with some MAGA conservatives being angry that a majority of his set will likely be in Spanish.
It’s a tense moment for late-night shows that often joke about politics after Jimmy Kimmel was temporarily kicked off the air for misstating facts about the Charlie Kirk shooting.
President Donald Trump, who often rails against late-night shows such as SNL, has no hesitation in wielding his power to go after shows, celebrities, lawyers, or political opponents.
The new SNL season also kicks off a new era of the show as five new cast members enter the mix.
Saturday Night Live will begin at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Behind-the-scene photos show Bad Bunny preparing to host for a second time
Where to watch SNL tonight
Viewers hoping to see the season premiere of Saturday Night Live can watch it live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET or stream it on Peacock.
For those without a Peacock subscription or cable, sketches are typically uploaded to YouTube after the show airs.
Anyone not willing to stay up late to watch the show can stream the episode on Peacock on Sunday.
Welcome to the Independent's live blog
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Saturday Night Live, which is set to return to television tonight with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat
