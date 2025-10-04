Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Saturday Night Live: Bad Bunny to kick off SNL 51st season amid Super Bowl controversy - live updates

SNL will return to television tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET

Ariana Baio
in New York
Saturday 04 October 2025 12:50 EDT
Comments
Bad Bunny is hosting Saturday Night Live for a second time on October 4, joined by musical guest Doja Cat
Bad Bunny is hosting Saturday Night Live for a second time on October 4, joined by musical guest Doja Cat (AP)

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live begins tonight with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat.

Bad Bunny, one of the most popular artists in the world, is returning to host the live sketch comedy show for a second time. The Puerto Rican musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, served as the host and musical guest in October 2023.

His appearance on SNL arrives shortly after being revealed as the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performer. The announcement has had a mixed reception, with some MAGA conservatives being angry that a majority of his set will likely be in Spanish.

It’s a tense moment for late-night shows that often joke about politics after Jimmy Kimmel was temporarily kicked off the air for misstating facts about the Charlie Kirk shooting.

President Donald Trump, who often rails against late-night shows such as SNL, has no hesitation in wielding his power to go after shows, celebrities, lawyers, or political opponents.

The new SNL season also kicks off a new era of the show as five new cast members enter the mix.

Saturday Night Live will begin at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Behind-the-scene photos show Bad Bunny preparing to host for a second time

Bad Bunny (left) speaks with SNL's new cast member Veronika Slowikowska (right)
Bad Bunny (left) speaks with SNL's new cast member Veronika Slowikowska (right) (AP)
Musician and actor Bad Bunny hangs out backstage at Saturday Night Live
Musician and actor Bad Bunny hangs out backstage at Saturday Night Live (AP)
Ariana Baio4 October 2025 17:50

Where to watch SNL tonight

Viewers hoping to see the season premiere of Saturday Night Live can watch it live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET or stream it on Peacock.

For those without a Peacock subscription or cable, sketches are typically uploaded to YouTube after the show airs.

Anyone not willing to stay up late to watch the show can stream the episode on Peacock on Sunday.

Ariana Baio4 October 2025 17:31

Welcome to the Independent's live blog

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Saturday Night Live, which is set to return to television tonight with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat

Ariana Baio4 October 2025 17:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in