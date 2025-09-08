Trump’s alleged ‘bawdy’ birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein is now public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawyers for the estate of deceased sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein have provided a copy of the birthday book to the House Oversight Committee that includes the alleged “bawdy” letter from Donald Trump that features a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman along with the president’s signature.

“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth,” Oversight ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said on Monday after the image was shared by House Democrats on social media. “Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”

The publication of the letter comes more than two months after the Wall Street Journal first reported on its existence, noting that the “bawdy” card was allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003 as part of a 50th birthday present to the disgraced financier. The card features the figure of a nude woman with Trump’s signature seemingly mimicking pubic hair.

The president has denied writing the letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday, calling it a “fake thing,” and has sued both The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for defamation, claiming the letter is “nonexistent.”

A spokesperson for the WSJ’s publisher Dow Jones said: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting.”

open image in gallery The image of the alleged birthday card that Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein was released by the House Oversight Committee. ( X/@OversightDems )

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein appear together in a photo on the side of a van. The estate of Epstein has provided an alleged birthday book to the Oversight Committee. ( REUTERS )

“Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter reads. The card also features an imagined conversation between Epstein and Trump in which the president tells Epstein that “enigmas never age” and “we have certain things in common.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich took to social media to insist that the signature wasn’t Trump’s and that News Corp, the parent company of the Wall Street Journal, should quickly settle its lawsuit.

“Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!” Budowich tweeted.

While Budowich asserted that the signature was not the president’s, contemporary authenticated letters from Trump —such as one to iconic radio host Larry King in 1999 — feature signatures that appear to be identical to the one included in the alleged birthday card.

The official social media account for the Oversight Democrats quickly released an image of the letter. “HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist,” the account stated. “Trump talks about a ‘wonderful secret’ the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

Following the president’s lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, which came amid a firestorm of criticism from MAGA world over the administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein Files, Garcia and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) pressed Epstein’s estate to release the book in order to “assist in bringing transparency and accountability” to the case. Lawyers for the deceased sex predator’s estate turned over a copy of the book on Monday following a subpoena from the committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

The 2003 birthday book, which was created three years before Epstein’s first arrest, is professionally bound and contains a number of other letters from prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton and billionaire Leon Black, among others.

Trump’s letter is listed under the “Friends” section in the book’s table of contents, alongside Clinton. Before a falling out that Trump claims happened in the mid-2000s because Epstein poached employees from Mar-a-Lago, the president regularly socialized with the financier in both Palm Beach and New York. Trump also made numerous flights on the private plane of Epstein, who was also frequently photographed at the president’s Florida estate.

The 2003 book was put together by Epstein’s longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges related to Epstein’s alleged crimes. During a recent interview with Justice Department officials, Maxwell – who has since been transferred to a minimum-security prison facility – stated that she assembled the book but couldn’t recall the names of those who contributed letters.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that other people who assisted Maxwell on the project for Epstein’s 50th birthday recalled seeing Trump’s letter among the other contributions while compiling the book.

This is a breaking story...