Bad Bunny has reassured fans who are rushing to learn Spanish ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance that they won’t need to know the language to enjoy the show.

“It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be easy. People only have to worry about dance,” Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said in English at a press conference Thursday hosted by Apple Music ahead of Sunday’s game.

The reassurance comes after the Puerto Rican rapper, 31, joked on Saturday Night Live in October that if fans don’t understand him speaking in Spanish, “You have four months to learn!”

Bad Bunny acknowledged the joke during Thursday’s conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, saying, “I know I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish.”

“They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It’s better if they learn to dance,” he said. “There’s no better dance than the one that can come from the heart... that’s the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy. And of course, choose your team at the game.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny has said that people won't need to know Spanish in order to enjoy his Super Bowl halftime show ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Coming off his massive win at the 2026 Grammys, Bad Bunny will take to the stage during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show ( Getty )

The Grammy-winning singer will take the stage February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during intermission at the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots’ highly anticipated game for the NFL championship.

He is expected to perform solely in Spanish during the 15-minute show in a celebration of Latin culture during America’s most-watched television event.

“To be honest, I don’t know how I’m feeling,” Bad Bunny said at the press conference. “There’s a lot. I’m still in the middle of my tour. I was just at the Grammys last week. All of that.

“I’m excited, but at the same time, I feel more excited about the people than even me: my family, my friends, the people who have always believed in me,” he said. “This moment, the culture — that’s what makes these shows special.”

The singer, wearing sunglasses and a gray fur coat, later became visibly emotional as he spoke about his mom’s support for him as he takes to the massive stage.

He also reflected on his Grammy’s Album of the Year win for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, saying: “That record taught me a lot, and I think it’s one of the most, if not the most, special projects I’ve ever done. It brought me to here. I wasn’t looking for the Album of the Year at the Grammys.

“I wasn’t looking for a performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. I just was looking [to] connect with my roots, connect with my people more than ever, connect with myself, connect with my history, with my culture.”

As for what fans can expect from his performance, Bad Bunny refused to give any hints to the setlist or any rumored special guests joining him at the show and only said viewers can expect “a lot of my culture.”

“I just want people to have fun. It’s going to be a huge party,” he said. “I don’t want to give any spoilers.”