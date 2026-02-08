Turning Point halftime show latest: NFL legend says he’ll be watching Kid Rock instead of Bad Bunny
Conservatives have been offered a MAGA-friendly alternative to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show
MAGA is set to hold its very own All-American Halftime Show in protest of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime musical acts.
Artists Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett will perform at the Turning Point USA event.
The right-wing advocacy group, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced its alternative halftime show amid mounting conservative criticism over Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer.
Turning Point says its show’s line-up reflects its goal of highlighting performers whose music and public personas align with traditional American values.
It will air as Bad Bunny takes the Super Bowl stage. The MAGA-centric show will air on TPUSA’s YouTube, X, and Rumble channels, as well as on conservative networks like OAN.
The alternative performance comes as Bad Bunny has been vilified by Republicans, who label him as a“massive Donald Trump hater” and “anti-ICE activist.”
But as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face off, Bad Bunny will make history as the first solo Latin artist to headline a Super Bowl, as well as the first to perform their set entirely in Spanish.
His performance takes place a week after his latest album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language record to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.
Despite harsh criticism from Trump voters, more Americans are interested in watching Bad Bunny perform in Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show than Turning Point USA’s MAGA fest.
A YouGov America survey released Friday found that 35 percent of respondents prefer Bad Bunny’s show compared to 28 percent who said they were more interested in the Kid Rock-headlined event.
