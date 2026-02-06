Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock has addressed outrage over Turning Point USA’s rival Super Bowl halftime show by invoking the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality, sharing a quote about learning to “love the hate.”

The controversial country singer and Donald Trump loyalist, 55, was announced as the headliner for the right-wing organization’s All-American Halftime Show, created in protest of the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny as its 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer.

The alternative halftime show, scheduled to take place the same day — February 8 — has been the subject of much criticism and mockery. Meanwhile, Rock’s 2001 song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which contains several unsavory lyrics, has resurfaced ahead of his performance.

The song, featured in the 2001 children’s film Osmosis Jones, includes the line: “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage/ See, some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory.” The lyrics were performed by rapper Joe C., who died in 2000 before the track’s official release.

Rock did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment. However, he has taken to X to share Bryant’s famous words in an apparent response to the controversy.

open image in gallery Kid Rock will headline Turning Point USA's All-American halftime show ( Getty Images )

“Learn to love the hate. Embrace it. Enjoy it. You earned it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone should have one about you,” his message read. “Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.”

However, the “All Summer Long” singer’s post caused yet more outrage, this time among many Bryant fans who feel the basketball legend would have “hated” his words being used by Rock.

“Son, WHAT?! You ain’t no Kobe Bryant. He’d laugh you out the room for using his quote like this,” one person commented. “Not surprised to see him appropriating a quote from a legendary athlete,” a second said, with a third adding: “Kobe would hate you posting his words.”

Bryant, who tragically died in a 2020 helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, mostly remained apolitical throughout his 20-year basketball career. However, in 2017, he spoke out against Trump, writing on X: “A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can’t possibly ‘Make America Great Again’.”

open image in gallery Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a 2020 helicopter crash ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The All-American Halftime Show, which promises to be a celebration of “faith, family and freedom,” will also see performances from fellow country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

Rock has long been an outspoken Trump supporter, becoming friends with the President through golf outings and campaign rallies. Last year, he performed at Trump’s inauguration eve victory rally in Washington, D.C.