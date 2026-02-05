Controversial Kid Rock song resurfaces ahead of protest Super Bowl show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock has come under fire after music fans resurfaced one of his songs from 2001 that contains a number of unsavoury lyrics.

“Cool, Daddy Cool” is receiving fresh scrutiny following the announcement that the controversial singer, real name Robert James Ritchie, would perform during the so-called All-American Halftime Show – an event held in protest against the NFL’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime concert headlined by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

Set up by right-wing organisation Turning Point, the alternative gig will feature performances by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. It will take place on Sunday 8 February, the same night as the Super Bowl, where the New England Patriots will face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

Organisers are apparently ignoring the fact that Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is an American citizen, as is anyone born in Puerto Rico.

Kid Rock’s song has been doing the rounds on social media thanks to a number of viral posts pointing out its dubious lyrical content, made worse by the fact that parts of the song featured in the 2001 children’s film Osmosis Jones.

A Threads post highlighted the song’s lyrics: “Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.”

The lyric in question is performed in the Kid Rock song by rapper Joe C, who died in 2000 before its official release.

Kid Rock is playing at an event designed to protest Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance ( Getty )

At the time of writing, it was available on Spotify and other streaming platforms. The Independent has contacted a representative for Kid Rock and Atlantic Records for comment.

Kid Rock has been vocal about his support for US President Donald Trump and performed at his inauguration eve victory rally in Washington DC.

The pair apparently became friends over golf outings and while attending campaign rallies, with Trump saying that his nickname for the singer is “Bob”.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show is widely expected to become one of the most-viewed in history, with a strong chance of surpassing the record set by rapper Kendrick Lamar last year.

Reacting to the music schedule, which also includes rock band Green Day, Trump recently told the New York Post:“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Trump confirmed that he would not be attending the Super Bowl this year.