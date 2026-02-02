Everything we know about Turning Point USA’s rival halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA is preparing to hold its rival halftime show, The All-American Halftime Show, in protest of the NFL’s 2026 Super Bowl music acts.

Artists Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett will perform at the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show, the organization announced Monday.

TPUSA, the right-wing political organization founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced last October that it would host an alternative show February 8 — the same night as the NFL’s championship game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

The initial announcement came weeks after conservative outrage mounted over Spanish-language rapper and singer Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer. Many Republican figureheads labeled the Puerto Rican superstar a “massive Donald Trump hater,” an “anti-ICE activist,” and slammed him for having “no songs in English.”

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show,” the nonprofit revealed on X at the time. “Performers and event details coming soon.”

open image in gallery Right-wing organization Turning Point USA will host a rival halftime show in protest of the Super Bowl's halftime performer, Bad Bunny ( Getty )

open image in gallery Kid Rock, one of Trump’s most loyal celebrity supporters, will take the stage during Turning Point USA’s rival halftime show ( Getty Images )

Alongside the post was a link to a website, prompting users to fill out a form to sign up for updates about the upcoming event. One of the questions asked, “What music genres would you like to see featured?” with the listed options: Anything in English, Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip Hop, Pop and Worship.

Despite Trump’s criticism of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl selection, the NFL has confirmed it will not drop the “DtMF” singer. In fact, the organization has appeared to double down in its defiance, recently adding rock band Green Day, longtime Trump critics, to its Super Bowl lineup. The rock trio, comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, will perform a special 60th anniversary Super Bowl tribute during the opening ceremony.

Reacting to the music acts, Trump recently told the New York Post: “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” confirming he won’t be in attendance at the game, as it’s too long. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” he said.

Still, with just over a week until show time, the organization has offered very few updates about its scheduled event. Here’s what we know so far.

The Independent has contacted Turning Point USA for comment.

When and where will it broadcast?

The All-American Halftime Show, which promises to celebrate “faith, family and freedom,” is scheduled to take place the same night as the 2026 Super Bowl — February 8.

It’s still unknown where the event will be held, though it will broadcast across four conservative networks: Charge!, DailyWire+, TBN and Real America’s Voice. It will also stream on Turning Point USA’s social media channels, including YouTube, X and Rumble.

While the Super Bowl halftime happens midway through the game, typically between 8 and 8:30pm E.T., it’s expected that Turning Point USA will air its rival show within that same window.

Who is performing?

The Turning Point USA halftime show lineup consists of country singers Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

Kid Rock has been open about his support for Trump and performed at his inauguration eve victory rally in Washington D.C. The pair became friends over golf outings and campaign rallies, with Trump saying that his nickname for the singer is “Bob.”

There was previous speculation that the performers would include Carrie Underwood, who controversially performed “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s 2025 swearing-in ceremony, or Nicki Minaj, who made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 alongside Kirk’s widow, Erika.