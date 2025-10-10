Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA supporters are so outraged by the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as its 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer that they are planning their own rival event.

Turning Point USA, the right-wing political organization founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has announced it will host an alternative show on February 8, 2026 — the same night as the NFL league championship game.

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show,” the non-profit organization revealed Thursday on X. “Performers and event details coming soon.”

Alongside the message is a red and white promotional graphic, which promises the show will celebrate “faith, family & freedom.”

The caption also includes a link to a website that prompts users to fill out a form to sign up for updates about the upcoming event. One of the questions asks, “What music genres would you like to see featured?” with the listed options: Anything in English, Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip Hop, Pop and Worship.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show ( Getty Images )

The announcement comes weeks after Bad Bunny, 31, was named as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation, which collaborates with the NFL in choosing the halftime headliner, said in a statement that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

His selection has proven controversial among right-wing conservatives and major MAGA figureheads, who have labeled the Latin singer and rapper a “massive Trump hater,” an “anti-ICE activist,” and slammed him for having “no songs in English.”

President Donald Trump has additionally condemned the NFL’s decision, claiming he’s never heard of Bad Bunny.

“I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy,” Trump said on a recent episode of NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports. “Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Bad Bunny, one of the most-streamed artists globally, has been a longtime critic of Trump and his administration’s immigration raids.

Last month, the “DtMF” hitmaker said his decision not to play any tour dates in the mainland U.S. was partly due to his fears that ICE would target fans at his concerts.

However, in announcing his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance, Bad Bunny said: “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown…

“This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”