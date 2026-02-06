Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock band Shinedown have become the latest act to drop out of Kid Rock’s 2026 Rock the Country music festival following backlash from fans angered by their participation in what critics have labeled a “MAGA fest.”

The four-piece “Second Chance” band was initially included on the festival’s lineup released in January, alongside headliners Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and event co-founder Rock himself.

However, in a social media statement released Friday, the group — consisting of frontman Brent Smith, guitarist Zach Myers, bassist Eric Bass and drummer Barry Kerch — said they will no longer be playing the festival.

“Shinedown is everyone’s band. We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song,” the message began. “We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock The Country Festival.”

Acknowledging that the decision “will create differences of opinion,” they added, “But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division.

open image in gallery Rock band Shinedown pulled out of Kid Rock's country music festival, citing that their mission is to 'bring all people together' ( Getty )

open image in gallery (L-R) Four-piece band, consisting of Brent Smith, Zach Myers, Eric Bass and Barry Kerch, originally upset some fans with their participation in the festival, which has been deemed ‘MAGA fest’ ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

“And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always,” they wrote.

Shinedown’s message comes weeks after their inclusion drew considerable backlash from some fans who were disappointed by the band’s choice to “align themselves” with Rock, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter.

Rapper Ludacris had also originally appeared on the bill, but was quickly removed after backlash from fans. A representative for the rapper told Rolling Stone at the time that there had been a “mix-up” and that “lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

Two other country singers, Carter Faith and Morgan Wade, have also been quietly removed from the lineup, according to the publication. Last Friday, their names no longer appeared on the ticket, with Faith later responding to a fan who questioned why she was performing at the festival. “I’m not anymore!” she wrote.

Rock the Country, co-founded by Rock in 2024, will run for two days in eight U.S. cities, from May 1 to September 21. Billed as “more than just a festival,” the website says “it’s a celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”

It will feature additional performances from artists, including R&B singer Nelly, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, and the music duo Brooks & Dunn.