Jelly Roll fans lash out at singer for joining MAGA-favorite Kid Rock’s country music festival lineup
Rock the Country will take place in eight U.S. cities this spring and summer
Country star Jelly Roll is facing considerable blowback from fans over his participation in controversial singer Kid Rock’s 2026 Rock the Country music festival.
Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated “Bloodline” singer, 41, was announced as one of the headlining acts for the music festival, which will run for two days in each of eight U.S. cities, from May 1 to September 21.
Co-founded in 2024 by Rock, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, the lineup for this year’s festival includes several other artists who have also expressed their support of the President, including R&B singer Nelly and country singer Jason Aldean.
While Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, has previously insisted he’s neither a Democrat nor a Republican because he can’t vote due to his felony convictions, many fans feel his inclusion on the lineup signals a conservative viewpoint.
“I can’t believe I defended @jellyroll615 and then this BS,” one person said on Threads. “Apparently Ludacris dropped out when he saw the WAVE of comments. This is a full on MAGA train and I’m so saddened by a lot of these names, but not surprised.”
“I know very little about jelly roll, but he’s always screamed MAGA,” a second commented, followed by a third adding: “Kid Rock, Jason Aldean tells me everything I need to know.”
“You would think the minute someone hears ‘Kid Rock’ they’d say ‘f*** that,’” another noted.
The Independent has contacted Jelly Roll’s representative for comment.
In addition to Rock and Aldean, Jelly Roll — who first rose to fame in 2022 following the release of his hit singles “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor” — will be joined at the top of the ticket by fellow country singer Blake Shelton and rock band Creed, neither of whom has publicly expressed a political affiliation.
Other artists to appear include Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, rock band Shinedown and music duo Brooks and Dunn.
Rapper Ludacris had originally appeared on the lineup, but was quickly removed after backlash from fans. A representative for the rapper told Rolling Stone at the time that there had been a “mix-up” and that “lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”
Rock the Country is billed as being “more than just a festival.” According to its website, “it’s a celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”
Country singer Rock is known for his fervent loyalty to Trump. Just last month, he shared a picture on Instagram while golfing with the president.
“Golfed with your favorite President again recently and he played me a live version of James Brown and Pavirotti [sic] performing ‘This is a Mans World’ - Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible!” he captioned the post.
