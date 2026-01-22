Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country star Jelly Roll is facing considerable blowback from fans over his participation in controversial singer Kid Rock’s 2026 Rock the Country music festival.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated “Bloodline” singer, 41, was announced as one of the headlining acts for the music festival, which will run for two days in each of eight U.S. cities, from May 1 to September 21.

Co-founded in 2024 by Rock, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, the lineup for this year’s festival includes several other artists who have also expressed their support of the President, including R&B singer Nelly and country singer Jason Aldean.

While Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, has previously insisted he’s neither a Democrat nor a Republican because he can’t vote due to his felony convictions, many fans feel his inclusion on the lineup signals a conservative viewpoint.

“I can’t believe I defended @jellyroll615 and then this BS,” one person said on Threads. “Apparently Ludacris dropped out when he saw the WAVE of comments. This is a full on MAGA train and I’m so saddened by a lot of these names, but not surprised.”

open image in gallery Jelly Roll (left) has been named a headliner for Donald Trump-supporter Kid Rock's (right) 2026 Rock the Country music festival ( Getty )

open image in gallery Jelly Roll has previously said he doesn’t identify as a Democrat or Republican ( Getty )

“I know very little about jelly roll, but he’s always screamed MAGA,” a second commented, followed by a third adding: “Kid Rock, Jason Aldean tells me everything I need to know.”

“You would think the minute someone hears ‘Kid Rock’ they’d say ‘f*** that,’” another noted.

The Independent has contacted Jelly Roll’s representative for comment.

In addition to Rock and Aldean, Jelly Roll — who first rose to fame in 2022 following the release of his hit singles “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor” — will be joined at the top of the ticket by fellow country singer Blake Shelton and rock band Creed, neither of whom has publicly expressed a political affiliation.

Other artists to appear include Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, rock band Shinedown and music duo Brooks and Dunn.

Rapper Ludacris had originally appeared on the lineup, but was quickly removed after backlash from fans. A representative for the rapper told Rolling Stone at the time that there had been a “mix-up” and that “lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

Rock the Country is billed as being “more than just a festival.” According to its website, “it’s a celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”

Country singer Rock is known for his fervent loyalty to Trump. Just last month, he shared a picture on Instagram while golfing with the president.

“Golfed with your favorite President again recently and he played me a live version of James Brown and Pavirotti [sic] performing ‘This is a Mans World’ - Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible!” he captioned the post.