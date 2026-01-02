Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jelly Roll has opened up about how he achieved his 275-pound weight loss.

Speaking to Men’s Health in an interview published Friday, the 41-year-old singer — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — addressed the rumors that relied on GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic during his transformation.

While the singer explained he did not use any medications, an editor’s note later clarified that he did briefly try a medication for two weeks before stopping. Although Jelly Roll said he had nothing against people who choose to use a weight-loss medication, he did not want an “asterisk” next to his name when he lost the weight, referring to the stigma that taking a GLP-1 medication — commonly used to treat type-2 diabetes and obesity by reducing blood sugar levels and curbing appetite — is “cheating.”

Before starting to change his exercise and nutrition habits, he first looked for a therapist to help treat his “food addiction” in the same way an alcohol or drug addiction would be treated.

“Even before I got into getting my blood work done, I went and got mental health therapy about my overeating,” he told the publication. “I started treating my food addiction like what it was: an addiction.”

open image in gallery Jelly Roll revealed to ‘Men’s Health’ in an editor’s note that he briefly tried an unnamed weight loss medication for two weeks ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The singer looked for a therapist to treat his ‘food addiction’ before focusing on his nutrition and exercise ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

After working with advisors on his nutrition — including a medical team at Ways2Well, and a chef and sports nutritionist, Ian Larios — he lost weight through eating whole foods and moving his body.

Jelly Roll last provided an update on his weight in April 2025, sharing on Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT show his big plans for hitting another milestone.

“I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning,” he told the show’s host at the time. “I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

The singer didn’t reveal a deadline for when he wanted to go skydiving with his wife, but he had seen consistent progress since starting to pay extensive attention to his health.

In October 2024, Jelly Roll revealed he lost 100 pounds. Sharing a clip on Instagram at the time, he was seen holding his guitar as he said, “Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me.”

He continued: “I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had.” The video also included his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who said that the singer has “been crushing it” on his Beautifully Broken Tour.

Larios went on to describe the “Need a Favor” singer’s exercise routine before sharing how much weight he’s lost on tour.

“We’re either walking around the arena, playing basketball, boxing,” the trainer said. “He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

Larios also shared details about Jelly Roll’s diet, revealing his “favorite pre-show snack: Bananas.” However, he made it “a little fancier” this time, adding honey, sweetener, and dark chocolate, which “fueled [Jelly Roll] before the show.”