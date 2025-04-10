Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jelly Roll has shared an update on his weight loss journey progress.

On Wednesday’s episode of Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht show, the 40-year-old singer — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — revealed his current weight and what he wants to do after hitting a new milestone.

“I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning,” he told the show’s host. “I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

The singer didn’t reveal a deadline for when he wanted to go skydiving with his wife — fellow musician Bunnie Xo — but he has seen consistent progress since starting to pay extensive attention to his health.

In October 2024, Jelly Roll revealed he lost 100 pounds. Sharing a clip on Instagram at the time, he was seen holding his guitar as he said, “Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me.”

He continued: “I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had.” The video also included his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who said that the singer has “been crushing it” on his “Beautifully Broken Tour.”

‘I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden,’ the singer said ( Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March )

Larios went on to describe the “Need a Favor” singer’s exercise routine before sharing how much weight he’s lost on tour.

“We’re either walking around the arena, playing basketball, boxing,” the trainer said. “He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

Larios also shared details about Jelly Roll’s diet, revealing his “favorite pre-show snack: Bananas.” However, he made it “a little fancier” this time, adding honey, sweetener, and dark chocolate, which “fueled [Jelly Roll] before the show.”

The nutrition coach also said that Jelly Roll was on a “high-protein diet,” with one of his post-show meals being Nashville hot chicken. However, Larios “fueled away the oil and batter” in the dish, boiling Jelly Roll’s fries in bone broth to “up the protein,” helping the rapper “stay on track” with his fitness goal.

Larios emphasized the milestone in Jelly Roll’s health journey, adding: “That 100-pound weight lost since his last tour is huge.”

In the caption, Jelly Roll simply wrote: “Quick halfway point tour update from @cheflarios,” tagging the nutrition coach’s Instagram account.

In April 2024, he also spoke about his weight loss journey in an interview with People. At the time he told the publication he lost “70-something pounds.”

“I’ve been really kicking a**, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now,” he explained.