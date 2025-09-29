Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, has stood up for the singer following comments about his 200-pound weight loss.

Since 2024, the 40-year-old singer — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — has largely remained open about both his weight loss goals and milestones. However, on Saturday, his wife posted a video on TikTok responding to comments telling her how much “better” her husband looks after losing weight.

“My comments be like,” she wrote across the screen as she said, “Girl, your man is so hot now that he lost all that weight.”

“Is he?” she questioned. “Cause he's always had the same face. He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul.”

“I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much more healthier now that he has lost weight,” the Dumb Blonde podcast host added. “We've gotta stop living in a Shallow Hal world, guys, cause you know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight.”

She further emphasized her point in the caption, writing, “He’s been that dude. I’ll forever be cheering him on no matter what weight he is.”

Jelly Roll last provided an update on his weight in April, sharing on Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT show his current weight and what he wanted to do after reaching a new milestone.

‘He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul,’ Bunnie XO said about her husband ( Getty Images )

“I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning,” he told the show’s host at the time. “I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

The singer didn’t reveal a deadline for when he wanted to go skydiving with his wife, but he had seen consistent progress since starting to pay extensive attention to his health.

In October 2024, Jelly Roll revealed he lost 100 pounds. Sharing a clip on Instagram at the time, he was seen holding his guitar as he said, “Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me.”

He continued: “I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had.” The video also included his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who said that the singer has “been crushing it” on his “Beautifully Broken Tour.”

Larios went on to describe the “Need a Favor” singer’s exercise routine before sharing how much weight he’s lost on tour.

“We’re either walking around the arena, playing basketball, boxing,” the trainer said. “He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

Larios also shared details about Jelly Roll’s diet, revealing his “favorite pre-show snack: Bananas.” However, he made it “a little fancier” this time, adding honey, sweetener, and dark chocolate, which “fueled [Jelly Roll] before the show.”