Couple gets married in the middle of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show
Love was in the air during Bad Bunny’s halftime show during Super Bowl 2026.
The Puerto Rican rapper — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — took the stage Sunday night during the big game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He became the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show, as well as the first to perform their set entirely in Spanish.
The performance began with the Grammy winner standing amid a high-grass set evoking that of his Puerto Rico residency, featuring a barber shop, liquor store, and the iconic “casita” — the small house where he regularly hosted celebrity guests.
At one point, the camera panned to a large stage featuring a wedding party, with a bride and groom standing before a justice of the peace. The official appeared to pronounce them married, prompting fans to quickly question whether the ceremony was real.
A representative for Bad Bunny confirmed to Variety that the couple did actually tie the knot live.
Bad Bunny continued to sing as the show shifted into a wedding‑party‑style celebration, culminating in a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga, who delivered a salsa‑infused rendition of her song “Die With a Smile” with his band.
People were quick to gush over the wholesome moment on X, calling it an “iconic” addition to the show.
“A couple getting married while Bad Bunny performs is peak Super Bowl magic — love, noise, and history all crashing into one moment,” one person wrote, while another agreed, writing, “Did the couple actually get married ?!?? Because how ICONIC.”
“That couple really just got married on the field!!! At the Super Bowl!!!! During halftime show!!! During a bad bunny performance!!!! On national television!!!!!” a third shocked viewer wrote on X.
The wedding scene contributed to the overall theme of unity from the rapper’s performance, as his set ended with him being handed a football with the words “Together, we are America” written on it.
He then said “God bless America” before listing the names of every country in the Americas.
Oddly enough, this is not the first time a couple has said “I do” during halftime of an NFL game. Buffalo Bills superfans Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli held their ceremony at Highmark Stadium in 2019 in between the team’s game against the New England Patriots.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks