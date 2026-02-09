Couple gets married in the middle of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love was in the air during Bad Bunny’s halftime show during Super Bowl 2026.

The Puerto Rican rapper — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — took the stage Sunday night during the big game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He became the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show, as well as the first to perform their set entirely in Spanish.

The performance began with the Grammy winner standing amid a high-grass set evoking that of his Puerto Rico residency, featuring a barber shop, liquor store, and the iconic “casita” — the small house where he regularly hosted celebrity guests.

At one point, the camera panned to a large stage featuring a wedding party, with a bride and groom standing before a justice of the peace. The official appeared to pronounce them married, prompting fans to quickly question whether the ceremony was real.

A representative for Bad Bunny confirmed to Variety that the couple did actually tie the knot live.

open image in gallery Part of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show included a real-life couple getting married ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Bad Bunny’s halftime show was set to a similar backdrop used in his Puerto Rico residency ( Getty Images )

Bad Bunny continued to sing as the show shifted into a wedding‑party‑style celebration, culminating in a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga, who delivered a salsa‑infused rendition of her song “Die With a Smile” with his band.

People were quick to gush over the wholesome moment on X, calling it an “iconic” addition to the show.

“A couple getting married while Bad Bunny performs is peak Super Bowl magic — love, noise, and history all crashing into one moment,” one person wrote, while another agreed, writing, “Did the couple actually get married ?!?? Because how ICONIC.”

“That couple really just got married on the field!!! At the Super Bowl!!!! During halftime show!!! During a bad bunny performance!!!! On national television!!!!!” a third shocked viewer wrote on X.

The wedding scene contributed to the overall theme of unity from the rapper’s performance, as his set ended with him being handed a football with the words “Together, we are America” written on it.

He then said “God bless America” before listing the names of every country in the Americas.

Oddly enough, this is not the first time a couple has said “I do” during halftime of an NFL game. Buffalo Bills superfans Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli held their ceremony at Highmark Stadium in 2019 in between the team’s game against the New England Patriots.