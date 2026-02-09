Bad Bunny ends halftime show with a pan‑American call for unity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny concluded his breathless Super Bowl halftime show performance with a powerful call for unity amid political tensions in the U.S.

Towards the end of the set, the Puerto Rican star was handed a football with the words “Together, we are America” written on it.

He then said “God bless America” before listing the names of every country in the Americas.

Since Bad Bunny was first announced as the big game’s headliner, there has been backlash from prominent MAGA figures, with many of them labeling the “DtMF” singer a “massive Trump hater” and an “anti-ICE activist.” Some also slammed him for having “no songs in English.”

However, the rapper has not backed away from his criticism of the current presidential administration and its ongoing crackdown on immigrants in the U.S.

Bad Bunny held a football emblazoned with the message, ‘Together, we are America’ ( Getty )

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” he said in one of his acceptance speeches at last week’s Grammy Awards before an impassioned call to remember that “hatred will only breed more hate.”

“The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love,” he said. “So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family and there's a way to do it, with love, and don't forget that.”

Trump previously shared his opinion on the Grammy winner during an October interview on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports, when the eponymous host said to Trump: “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is… This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

He then asked the president if people should consider boycotting the NFL, adding: “This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”

“I never heard of him,” Trump agreed. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy. Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The rapper’s performance also included appearances from Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and podcaster Alix Earle, who made brief cameos as part of his background dancers, as did Puerto Rican singer and rapper Young Miko, Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G and fellow rap superstar Cardi B, whom he previously collaborated with on her 2018 chart-topper “I Like It.”

During one portion of the show, the camera panned to a large stage featuring a wedding party, with a bride and groom standing before a justice of the peace. The official appeared to pronounce them married, prompting fans to quickly question whether the ceremony was real.

A representative for Bad Bunny confirmed to Variety that the couple did actually tie the knot live.

Bad Bunny continued to sing as the show shifted into a wedding‑party‑style celebration, culminating in a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga, who delivered a salsa‑infused rendition of her song “Die With a Smile” with his band.