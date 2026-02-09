Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny delivered on his much hyped 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, bringing out a handful of familiar faces and performing a mashup of his biggest and best-known hits.

Taking the field Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, midway through the NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rap superstar, 31, gave an energetic and historic performance.

Wearing an all-white ensemble, the singer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, kicked off his show with his hit track “Tití Me Preguntó” from his 2025 Grammy-winning album DeBí Tirar MáS FOToS.

Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and podcaster Alix Earle made brief cameos as part of his background dancers, as did Puerto Rican singer and rapper Young Miko, Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G and fellow rap superstar Cardi B, whom he previously collaborated with on her 2018 chart-topper “I Like It.”

Lady Gaga later made a surprise appearance, singing a rendition of her 2025 duet with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” before Bad Bunny took her hand and the two salsa-danced. Fellow Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin was then brought out to perform a cover of Bad Bunny’s “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny delivered an energetic halftime performance at the 2026 Super Bowl that celebrated Latin culture ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga salsa danced, followed by Ricky Martin (right), who performed a cover of the Bunny's "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii' ( Getty )

The show featured numerous nods to Latin culture. Most notably, his set included a “casita,” an iconic, traditional Puerto Rican village home, and a key element of his 2025 world tour stage design. At one point, the camera panned to a large stage where a wedding party was gathered, with a bride and groom standing before a justice of the peace. It has since been confirmed that the wedding was a real-life ceremony.

Towards the end of the set, Bad Bunny marched across the field with his background dancers in tow, proudly holding and waving flags of every country in the Americas.

He was finally handed a football with the words, “Together, we are America” written on it, before reciting the message: “God bless America.”

Setlist in full:

- “Tití Me Preguntó”

- “Yo Perreo Sola”

- “SaFaeRa”

- “Party”

- “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR”

- “EoO”

- “MONACO”

- “Die With A Smile” (Lady Gaga)

- “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

- “NUEVAYoL”

- “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” (Ricky Martin)

- “El Apagón”

- “CAFÉ CON RON”

- “DtMF”

Bad Bunny made history as the first male solo Latin artist to perform the Super Bowl halftime show and as the first to deliver his set entirely in Spanish.

The global megastar’s televised concert came on the heels of his historic Album of the Year win at the 68th Grammy Awards last month. The singer faced backlash from MAGA supporters when he was first chosen as this year’s halftime show performer due to his criticism of Donald Trump’s immigration policies. However, the NFL banked on the artist to bring global audiences together, especially amid the current political divide in the U.S.