Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 Super Bowl is nearly upon us — and the list of performers who will take the stage is growing.

Football’s biggest night will take place February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will see the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of the 2015 Super Bowl, which saw the Patriots take home the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

Both football fans and music fans are sure to be entertained on Super Bowl Sunday thanks to this year’s line-up of performers. After much speculation — with rumored performers ranging from Taylor Swift to Adele — the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced in September that Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

Since then, several other stars have been tapped for performances throughout the pre-game and in-game festivities, including Grammy-winning rock band Green Day.

Here, we round up all of the confirmed performers for the 2026 Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny

open image in gallery Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show ( Getty Images )

Best known for his songs “Tití Me Preguntó” and “DTMF,” Bad Bunny is the winner of three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammy Awards. He has collaborated with a number of the world’s top fashion houses and led the huge surge in popularity for Latin music through the 2020s, at the same time drawing attention to important social issues in Puerto Rico.

The “Dakiti” singer’s halftime show confirmation ignited backlash among the MAGA crowd, including some of Donald Trump’s most loyal followers, who have labeled the Puerto Rican rapper and singer a “massive Trump hater,” an “anti-ICE activist,” and slammed him for having “no songs in English.”

Trump has even announced that he will not be attending this year’s Super Bowl due to the lineup of performers.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said in an Oval Office interview with the New York Post.

Still, Bad Bunny has has teased his upcoming performance with a video trailer that promises: “The world will dance.”

Green Day

open image in gallery Green Day will kick off Super Bowl festivities with a performance honoring decades of MVPs ( Getty Images )

The Grammy-winning rock band will serve as the hometown act at this year’s Super Bowl, performing a special tribute during the opening ceremony.

Comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, Green Day is expected to perform a handful of their best-known songs in a celebration of six decades of Super Bowl history. Previous MVPs from football’s biggest game will be welcomed onto the field during the performance.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” lead singer Armstrong said. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Brandi Carlile

open image in gallery Brandi Carlile will perform 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl ( Getty Images )

Tapped to sing “America the Beautiful” during the pre-game festivities, 11-time Grammy winner Carlile rose to fame with the title song off of her 2007 album, The Story.

In addition to her 2025 album with Elton John, Who Believes in Angels?, Carlile released her eighth studio album, Returning to Myself, in October and is slated to kick off The Human Tour just days after her Super Bowl performance.

Charlie Puth

open image in gallery Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem before the Super Bowl ( Getty Images for Global Citizen )

Best known for hits like “Attention” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” Puth will sing the National Anthem ahead of the big game.

After fans were wary of the decision to have Puth sing the anthem — sharing their opinions on X shortly after the announcement — he hit back, promising a great performance.

The 34-year-old pop singer responded directly to one fan, saying:“I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major. It’ll be one of my best vocal performances.”

Coco Jones

open image in gallery Coco Jones will perform during the pre-game festivities ( Getty Images for ESSENCE )

Former Disney Channel star Jones, best known for her Grammy-winning single “ICU,” will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pre-show. Her father, Mike, played in the NFL, and was part of the St. Louis Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team.

Of the pregame trio, Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, said: “These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world.”

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”