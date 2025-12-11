Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Puth has made a desperate plea to Elon Musk, asking that SpaceX rocket launches not get any louder after recent blasts near his home scared his pregnant wife.

The pop singer, 34, who’s expecting his first child with wife Brooke Sansone, 26, lives near where the Air Force approved SpaceX to double its launch rate at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara, California.

“Hi @elonmusk …these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara,” Puth wrote Wednesday on X. “This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder.”

According to the SpaceX website, a Falcon 9 rocket was indeed launched Wednesday morning at 3:40am. It warned that “there was a possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may have heard one or more sonic booms during the launch, but what residents experienced depended on weather and other conditions.”

Wednesday’s launch was the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting the company’s Starlink mission, which aims to deploy groups of satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed internet globally. The company has another launch planned for December 14.

open image in gallery Charlie Puth (far left) says Elon Musk's SpaceX launches in Santa Barbara have violently shaken his home and scared his pregnant wife, Brook Sansone (middle) ( Getty )

open image in gallery Puth announced his engagement to Sansome in 2023 ( Instagram )

Puth isn’t the only resident to complain about SpaceX launches. Last year, Congressman Salud Carbajal, who represents the Santa Barbara area, pushed forward legislation calling for the Department of Defense to mitigate the impact of sonic booms and other disturbances.

“Residents of the Central Coast in Lompoc and other communities nearby Vandenberg have shared their growing concerns as increased space launch cadence makes launch noise a larger burden on their routines and quality of life,” Carbajal said at the time.

“This language makes it clear to the Department of Defense that these are not concerns they can plug their ears and ignore. Congress will take these impacts seriously.”

The “Attention” singer tied the knot with Sansone in September 2024, a year after announcing their engagement. This past October, the pair revealed they were expecting a baby in Puth’s “Changes” music video.

In the video, Sansone makes a surprise cameo alongside Puth as he places a hand on her belly before they walk off.

Last week, Puth was tapped to perform the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl in February.

His selection has faced scrutiny, with some critics arguing that he doesn’t have the vocal chops to deliver a performance on par with predecessors such as Whitney Houston.

“I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major. It’ll be one of my best vocal performances,” he posted on X.