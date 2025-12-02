SpaceX cleared for redesign of launch pad at Cape Canaveral that will allow 76 additional launches per year
The FAA predicts there will be a significant increase in space launches between now and 2034
SpaceX has received approval from the Department of the Air Force to redevelop the historic Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch pad for use in the company's future operations following an environmental review at the site.
On November 20, military officials authorized SpaceX to use Space Launch Complex 37 for the purposes of construction, prelaunch activities, and flights of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft. The decision will allow for up to 76 launches and 152 landings every year once the Federal Aviation Administration has completed an analysis of the site and the deal, Florida Today reports.
"So excited to bring SLC-37 back to life with Starship!!! Let’s gooooooo," SpaceX Vice President of Launch Kiko Dontchev said in a social media post on Monday.
SpaceX wrote on social media that construction has already started on their plans to "develop Space Launch Complex 37" for Starship launches.
“With three launch pads in Florida, Starship will be ready to support America’s national security and Artemis goals as the world’s premiere spaceport continues to evolve to enable airport-like operations,” the company wrote.
According to the USAF, SpaceX's activities at the complex are to focus on national security requirements and objectives.
"Starship-Super Heavy operations at CCSFS will ensure mission-essential functions for the [Department of War], enable USSF to meet current and future mission requirements, and support civilian launch capabilities needed to meet projected rapid increase in launch requirements," the USAF record of decision said.
A recent FAA forecast predicts a substantial increase in space launches over the next 10 years. In 2025, there were 183 operations. The agency predicts on the high end that there will be approximately 566 operations in 2034. Those operations will include satellite assembly and maintenance missions, Mars exploration, and space tourism, according to the report.
SpaceX was scheduled to make its 103rd orbital rocket launch of 2025 on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral. That operation will see a Falcon 9 rocket sent into orbit to deploy new Starlink satellites. The Tuesday launch is scheduled for 3:44 pm, though weather conditions in the area may disrupt the launch.
In addition to the changes coming to Cape Canaveral, the nearby Kennedy Space Center is also building a launch complex for SpaceX's Starship reusable, heavy-lift spacecraft.
“Early to mid-next year is when we anticipate Starship coming out [to Kennedy Space Center] to be able to launch. And we’ll have the range ready to support at that time," Space Launch Delta 45 commander Colonel Brian Chatman told Florida Today,
