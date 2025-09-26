Air Force probing mysterious ‘incident’ involving flying craft near Area 51, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Air Force is investigating an “incident” involving a military aircraft from Creech Air Force Base near Area 51, north of Las Vegas.

“We are aware of a September 23, 2025, incident involving an aircraft from Creech AFB. There were no fatalities, injuries, or property damage,” a spokesperson for the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing told The Independent in a statement.

“The incident is under investigation. No further information is available at this time,” they added.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the Air Force for comment. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said to contact the government when asked for comment by The Independent.

On Tuesday, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction over a five-nautical-mile area east of Area 51, 8 News Now reports.

open image in gallery The 'incident' happened on Tuesday, involving an aircraft from Creech AFB ( Getty Images )

The restriction, which covers airspace near Highway 375, was put in place for reasons of “national security.” The TFR advised pilots to avoid the area unless they received specific authorization from the FAA. The restrictions were set to remain in effect until October 1.

Meanwhile, 45 minutes away at Nellis Air Force Base, also near Area 51, an unidentified person opened fire at the base’s main gate Wednesday morning, prompting a forceful response from security personnel.

Authorities say the suspect started shooting toward the gate around 12:30 a.m. before being confronted by base security forces.

When the individual aimed a weapon at the responding officers, they returned fire, striking him in the leg.

“Initial reports indicate the civilian was behaving erratically and initiated contact with multiple shots from a firearm," an Nellis AFB spokesperson told KSNV.

Medical responders stabilized the gunman with a tourniquet before transporting him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Area 51 is located about 85 miles north of Las Vegas. Officially known as Groom Lake, after the nearby dry lakebed, the base has long been shrouded in secrecy and has become the subject of countless conspiracy theories, particularly those related to UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

The facility is surrounded by heavily restricted airspace and monitored around the clock by military security. Warning signs, motion sensors, and armed patrols deter trespassers, and the exact details of what takes place inside remain classified. Photography is strictly prohibited, and access is limited to those with top-level security clearances.