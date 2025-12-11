Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A US startup is attempting to launch a new social network that revives the original functionality and branding of Twitter before it was taken over by Elon Musk.

The Virginia-based startup, called Operation Bluebird, has already filed a petition calling for the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to allow it to reclaim the “abandoned” Twitter trademarks.

Twitter was rebranded to X in July 2023, nine months after Mr Musk took over the platform in a $44 billion deal.

The company still owns the website Twitter.com, which redirects to X.com, but has removed any logos or references to the former entity online.

X has also renamed features that had references to bird-oriented terminology, with the fact-checking program ‘Birdwatch’ now known as ‘Community Notes’.

Operation Bluebird already owns the domain twitter.new, allowing interested users to reserve a handle ahead of a potential launch.

The startup is run by two trademark attorneys, Michael Peroff and Stephen Coates, with Mr Coates previously serving as Twitter’s associate director of trademarks, domain names, and marketing from 2014 to 2016.

“The Twitter and Tweet brands have been eradicated from X Corp.’s products, services and marketing, effectively abandoning the storied bird, with no intention to resume use of the mark,” Operation Bluebird’s petition to the USPTO states.

“Bluebird hereby petitions to cancel all of the disputed marks... on the basis that X Corp. has legally abandoned its rights in the Twitter brand, with no intention to resume use of the disputed marks, and that it continues to commit fraud on the USPTO through the filing of false statements and declarations.”

The petition also references a post from Mr Musk shortly before the company rebranded from Twitter to X.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he wrote on 23 July 2023.

Mr Musk and X have until February to respond to the USPTO petition. The Independent has reached out to X for comment on the matter.