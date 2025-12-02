Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Puth has hit back at critics who feel his vocals aren’t strong enough to perform the National Anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl.

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer, best known for hits like “Attention” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” was revealed Sunday as one of the pregame artists. Puth will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the kickoff, alongside Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Shortly after the announcement, some social media users took to X, decrying Puth’s inclusion. “Man we’ve fallen from when Whitney Houston sang at the Super Bowl. Charlie Puth? He’s not gonna give us vocals I’m afraid,” one wrote.

Responding directly to the comment, the 34-year-old pop singer acknowledged: “I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major. It’ll be one of my best vocal performances.”

The pregame trio’s performances will take place Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, preceding the NFL’s championship matchup and a halftime show featuring Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

open image in gallery Charlie Puth was announced Sunday as the National Anthem singer at the 2026 Super Bowl ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

open image in gallery (L-R) Brandi Carlile will perform 'America the Beautiful' and Coco Jones will sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' ( Getty )

Bad Bunny, 31, was unveiled as the halftime performer in September. His selection caused an uproar among President Donald Trump’s far-right supporters, who slammed the NFL for choosing an artist who has “no songs in English,” is a “massive Trump hater” and an “anti-ICE activist.”

The Latin trap star addressed the outrage during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, saying he is “very excited to be doing the Super Bowl. And I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.”

The pregame performances and the halftime show will air on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

Of the pregame trio, Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, said: “These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February ( Getty Images )

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” added Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

Puth, who has perfect pitch, first rose to fame with his 2015 breakout hit “See You Again,” with Wiz Khalifa, from the Furious 7 movie soundtrack. His appearance will come ahead of his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, out March 6.