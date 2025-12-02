Charlie Puth shares defiant message in response to people criticizing Super Bowl national anthem booking
Grammy-nominated ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer will perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LX
Charlie Puth has hit back at critics who feel his vocals aren’t strong enough to perform the National Anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl.
The four-time Grammy-nominated singer, best known for hits like “Attention” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” was revealed Sunday as one of the pregame artists. Puth will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the kickoff, alongside Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Shortly after the announcement, some social media users took to X, decrying Puth’s inclusion. “Man we’ve fallen from when Whitney Houston sang at the Super Bowl. Charlie Puth? He’s not gonna give us vocals I’m afraid,” one wrote.
Responding directly to the comment, the 34-year-old pop singer acknowledged: “I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major. It’ll be one of my best vocal performances.”
The pregame trio’s performances will take place Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, preceding the NFL’s championship matchup and a halftime show featuring Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.
Bad Bunny, 31, was unveiled as the halftime performer in September. His selection caused an uproar among President Donald Trump’s far-right supporters, who slammed the NFL for choosing an artist who has “no songs in English,” is a “massive Trump hater” and an “anti-ICE activist.”
The Latin trap star addressed the outrage during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, saying he is “very excited to be doing the Super Bowl. And I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.”
The pregame performances and the halftime show will air on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.
Of the pregame trio, Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, said: “These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world.”
“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” added Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”
Puth, who has perfect pitch, first rose to fame with his 2015 breakout hit “See You Again,” with Wiz Khalifa, from the Furious 7 movie soundtrack. His appearance will come ahead of his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, out March 6.
