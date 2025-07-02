Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong kicked a fan off stage in Luxembourg after they began playing “Wonderwall” by Oasis.

The band invited a crowd member on stage at Luxexpo stadium to play their closing song: the 1997 hit “Good Riddance”.

In footage shared to TikTok, the fan instead began playing the start of “Wonderwall”, prompting Armstrong to exclaim, “Oh, f*** me.”

Armstrong rapidly seized the guitar from the crowd member, telling them, “nice try” as they were ushered off stage by a nearby security guard.

“This is the risk you take when you give someone an acoustic guitar, 8/10 times Wonderwall will be played,” one person commented on the clip.

Meanwhile, other fans claimed the boy on stage was “confused” and thought he was meant to play “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” as the Green Day hit has a similar chord progression to “Wonderwall”.

“Greatest concert rage bait moment,” another commenter declared.

The moment comes ahead of Oasis’s reunion tour, which is set to kick off later this month with performances in Cardiff, followed by Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group will continue on with concerts scheduled around the world, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Australia and Japan.

The highly anticipated reunion tour announcement was followed by backlash after fans in the UK and Ireland saw some prices more than double, which was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

The outrage and controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

The Oasis lineup is currently rumoured to include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, keyboardist Mikey Rowe, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joey Waronker.

Meanwhile, Green Day have been on their Saviors tour, in support of their fourteenth studio album, of the same name, since May 2024.

The mammoth series of performances is scheduled to end in San Bernardino, California, in September.