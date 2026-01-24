Trump confirms he will not attend Super Bowl because of music acts: ‘I’m anti-them’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said he will skip this year’s Super Bowl, using the decision to sharply criticize the NFL’s choice of entertainers, opening act Green Day and halftime performer Bad Bunny, both of whom have publicly opposed the president’s agenda.

In an Oval Office interview with the New York Post published Saturday, Trump, 79, called the lineup “a terrible choice” for the February showdown in San Francisco.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.

Trump added, however, that the performers themselves are not the reason he plans to skip the game, citing travel concerns instead.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl, they like me,” Trump said. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump will skip this year’s Super Bowl, criticizing the NFL for performing acts Green Day and Bad Bunny ( Getty Images )

The NFL’s decision to feature Latin artist Bad Bunny at halftime has already sparked controversy in some conservative circles, with critics arguing that his predominantly Spanish-language music and stances on issues such as immigration make him an unconventional pick for the game’s massive audience.

His 2025 song “Nuevayol” features an imitated Trump voice saying, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. . . . This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny has condemned Trump, especially on his immigration policies and the treatment of Puerto Rico ( Getty Images )

The latest buzz about the King of Latin Trap’s performance comes from an anonymous stylist who told Radar Online that he plans to wear a dress during the halftime show to honor Puerto Rican queer icons and drag culture. This has yet to be confirmed by the singer or the NFL.

Green Day, which formed in the East Bay Area in the 1980s, is set to perform during the game’s opening ceremony. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has long denounced the administration and has altered the lyrics of the band’s 2004 Grammy-nominated song “American Idiot” during live performances, changing the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda.”

In July, Armstrong led a Download Festival crowd in a chant calling Trump a “fat bastard.”

open image in gallery Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong led a crowd in calling Trump a 'fat bastard' at last summer's Download Festival ( Getty Images )

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” Armstrong said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Trump attended last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, where he watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this week, he also received a warm welcome from fans at the College Football Playoff national championship in Miami. Attending the game with his daughter Ivanka and granddaughter Kai, Trump waved to the crowd during the national anthem before Indiana beat Miami 27-21, completing an undefeated national title season.