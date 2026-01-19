Super Bowl 2026 music acts to join headliner Bad Bunny confirmed
- The 2026 Super Bowl is scheduled for 8 February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a growing list of confirmed performers.
- Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny has been announced as the headliner for the highly anticipated halftime show.
- Grammy-winning rock band Green Day will perform a special tribute during the opening ceremony, celebrating six decades of Super Bowl history.
- Brandi Carlile is set to sing “America the Beautiful”, while Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem during the pre-game festivities.
- Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pre-show, adding to the lineup of generational talents.