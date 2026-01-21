Buffalo Bills owner explains decision to fire Sean McDermott after playoff heartbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula has revealed his decision to abruptly dismiss coach Sean McDermott stemmed from the team hitting what he described as "the proverbial wall" after another disappointing playoff exit.

Speaking at a season-ending press conference on Wednesday, Pegula confirmed he made up his mind immediately following the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to Denver in a divisional playoff game on Saturday.

He cited the visible distress of many players, including star quarterback Josh Allen, in the locker room as a significant factor.

"I saw the pain in Josh’s face at his (press conference). And I felt his pain," Pegula stated. "I know we can can do better. And I know we will get better."

Pegula then reflected on a series of Buffalo’s memorable playoff defeats during McDermott’s nine-season tenure.

"It was where does the leadership of the team on the field and in the locker room, where do we go from that moment — another playoff failure," he explained. "That’s why I decided Sean had to leave."

open image in gallery Terry Pegula fired Sean McDermott earlier this week ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

General manager Brandon Beane, who has been promoted to president of football operations, joined Pegula at the podium. Beane is now tasked with leading the franchise’s first coaching search since McDermott took over in 2017, succeeding Rex Ryan.

The search is already underway, with interviews scheduled for candidates including former Giants coach and Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn, and the Bills’ current offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Pegula clarified that Allen had no input in McDermott’s firing but would play a role in the selection process for the new coach.

Pegula began the news conference by acknowledging McDermott’s transformative impact, crediting him with turning a franchise that had endured a 17-season playoff drought into a perennial contender.

"We all remember the playoff drought before Sean got here," Pegula said. "Sean has definitely left the Buffalo Bills in a better place than when he arrived in 2017. He gave his heart and soul trying to win a championship."

Despite an impressive 98-50 regular-season record and seven consecutive seasons with double-digit wins, McDermott’s playoff record stood at 8-8.

open image in gallery Buffalo Bills suffered a narrow defeat by Denver Broncos on Saturday ( Getty Images )

Notably, Buffalo’s last three postseason losses were all decided by just three points. The Bills ended their long drought in 2017 and reached the playoffs in eight of McDermott’s nine seasons.

However, a Super Bowl appearance eluded them, with the team losing the AFC title game twice, both times to Kansas City. The Bills became the first NFL team to win a playoff round in six straight years without reaching the Super Bowl.

The persistent lack of ultimate playoff success ultimately wore on Pegula. "It was one year after another. I just couldn’t see us doing that with Sean," Pegula concluded.

"It’s not an easy decision trust me with that success. But what is success? Is it being in the playoffs seven years in a row with no Super Bowl."