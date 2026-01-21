Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Longtime NFL reporter announces bid for Republican Minnesota senator

Protesters disrupt church service in Minnesota where ICE official is pastor
  • Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya has announced her candidacy for the US Senate in Minnesota as a Republican.
  • Tafoya, 61, launched her campaign with a video promising to tackle corruption, support law enforcement, deport criminals, and prevent trans students from competing in girls' sports.
  • A five-time Emmy winner, Tafoya had a long broadcasting career with CBS, ABC, ESPN, and NBC, and previously co-chaired a Republican gubernatorial campaign in 2022.
  • She filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and reportedly met with a keen Trump ally, South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
  • Tafoya, who describes herself as a 'pro-choice' conservative, will face competition in the Republican primary from candidates including ex-NBA player Royce White.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in