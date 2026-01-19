Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL team fires head coach after failing to reach the Super Bowl

Sean McDermott has been fired by the Buffalo Bills
Sean McDermott has been fired by the Buffalo Bills (AP)
  • Sean McDermott has been dismissed as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, two days after their controversial 33-30 overtime defeat to Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs.
  • His nine-season tenure ended without a Super Bowl appearance, despite transforming the franchise into a consistent winner and ending a 17-year playoff drought.
  • McDermott achieved a regular-season record of 98 wins and 50 losses, placing him second in the team's history for victories.
  • Under his leadership, the Bills made the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons and won 10 or more games for seven consecutive seasons.
  • Despite consistent regular-season success, the team only reached the AFC Championship game twice, losing both times, and suffered multiple close playoff exits, including three in overtime.
