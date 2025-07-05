Bad Bunny uses recording seemingly mimicking Trump in new music video
‘I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants,’ the voice says
Pop star Bad Bunny has used a voice seemingly mimicking president Donald Trump to send a message of support to immigrants in the music video for his single “NUEVAYoL”.
In the video, the 31-year-old, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, attends a quinceañera party, with one later shot showing the singer saluting from the Statue of Liberty, which is draped in a Puerto Rican flag.
The following scene sees a group of men standing around a boombox, with the Trump style voice declaring: “I made a mistake. I want to apologise to the immigrants in America. I mean the United States – I know America is the whole continent”
It continues: “I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”
The Independent has reached out to Bad Bunny’s representatives to clarify if the voice was meant to be Trump’s.
It comes after Ocasio criticised shared footage of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Puerto Rico on his social media last month, blasting the officers as “motherf***ers” and “sons of b****es.”
He captioned the clip “ice” and could be heard saying in Spanish: “Look, those motherf***ers are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of b****es, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”
Earlier this week, the Trump administration opened a new immigrant detention facility in Florida, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”. The facility consists largely of tents and can house up to 5,000 people.
The first group of detainees arrived at the detention centre in the Everglades earlier this week.
“Next stop: back to where they came from,” Republican state Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote on X/Twitter on Wednesday, 2 July.
Republican governor Ron DeSantis has said that locating the facility in the rugged and remote Florida Everglades is meant as a deterrent – and naming it after the notorious federal prison of Alcatraz, an island fortress known for its brutal conditions, is meant to send a message.
Ocasio is not the only celebrity who’s condemned the recent slew of ICE raids. In a video posted to TikTok, actor and producer Eva Longoria described mass deportations as “inhumane” and “hard to watch.”
