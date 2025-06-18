Bad Bunny blasts ICE in expletive-laden rant as he shares footage of raids in Puerto Rico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny has shared footage of an ICE raid in Puerto Rico on his social media, blasting the officers as “motherf***ers” and “sons of b****es.”

The 31-year-old pop star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, posted the video showing officers standing by SUVs with blue flashing lights, which he appeared to have filmed himself, on his Instagram Stories.

He captioned the clip “ice” and could be heard saying in Spanish: “Look, those motherf***ers are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of b****es, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

Pontezuela is a suburb to the east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan.

In the last week, many celebrities have spoken out against the mass deportation orders being carried out by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) at the behest of the Trump administration.

Bad Bunny called ICE officers ‘sons of b****es’ ( Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images )

In a video posted to TikTok, actor and producer Eva Longoria described mass deportations as “inhumane” and “hard to watch.”

Kim Kardashian also spoke out about the raids, writing on Instagram: “When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals-great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right.”

Bad Bunny, whose new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos was released in January, is also building a career as an actor with appearances in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing and Adam Sandler’s forthcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

In a new Variety profile, his manager Noah Assad claimed that he has had to win acting roles on his own merits, saying: “People tend to think that just because he’s Bad Bunny, he gets what he wants, but that couldn’t be further from the truth in the film industry. The way he got his role in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico was by standing in the line at a casting call and auditioning in person just like everyone else.”

Bad Bunny is set to tour his new album later this year, and played down suggestions that his tour will emulate Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. “First of all, I’m not Taylor Swift,” he told the publication. “I want to clarify now so that they don’t get so excited: It’s not going to be organized that way. It’s still very much a tour for Debi, with some older songs sprinkled in.”