Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian among celebrities blasting ‘ruthless’ and ‘inhumane’ ICE raids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrities from across Los Angeles have spoken out against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids currently being conducted in the city, and have lent their support to those protesting against them.

They have also criticized Donald Trump’s handling of the situation after the President sent in the military to crack down on protests. In an unprecedented move, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles without California Governor Gavin Newsom’s permission.

In a video posted to TikTok, actor and producer Eva Longoria described mass deportations as “inhumane” and “hard to watch.”

She added: “The comments, and people’s reactions to it, are surprising to me because it is un-American. We can all agree, nobody wants criminals in our country. Nobody wants rapists, nobody wants drug dealers, nobody wants bad actors in our country. That’s not what’s happening. These round-ups are happening in birthday parties, in elementary graduations, at Home Depot. Those are not criminals.

“I hope everyone can have more compassion to this issue, and realize that we have industries dependent on immigrant labor. People who feed us, and take care of us, take care of our families and our children, and our communities. We can’t deny them as humans.”

open image in gallery Eva Longoria, Pedro Pascal and Kim Kardashian have spoken out against ICE immigration raids and President Trump's military response to resulting protests ( Getty )

Kim Kardashian also spoke out about the raids, writing on Instagram: “When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals-great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right.

“Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family.

“No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way.”

On his own Instagram page, actor Pedro Pascal shared a video showing celebrating the diversity of immigrant communities in Los Angeles, which he captioned: “Los Ángeles. Built by the best of U.S. #Protect our #Protectors #RESIST.”

Some celebrities say they were directly involved in the protests themselves. Musician and producer Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, wrote on his Instagram Story: “Tear-gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown. They’re inciting this.”

At the BET Awards, held in downtown Los Angeles, rapper Doechii said in her acceptance speech: “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?”

open image in gallery Doechii slammed Trump's ICE raids in LA while accepting the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2025 BET Awards ( Getty )

Marvel’s Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo also weighed in on Instagram, posting a message that referred to Trump’s administration as an “oligarchy” and adding “the president is a grifter.” “You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction,” he wrote of the military response. “Can’t you see that maybe we are being tricked to tear each other apart while they rake it in?”

Chrissy Teigen urged her Instagram followers to join upcoming protests against Trump across the U.S. on June 14, writing: “Donald Trump is NOT our king - and on June 14th, it’s up to us to prove it.”

She added: “Trump is acting like a king by defying the courts, issuing arbitrary decrees, disregarding checks and balances.”

Tyler, the Creator posted an Instagram Story saying simply: “F*** ICE.”