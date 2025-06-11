LA protests live: Curfew enforced in parts of Downtown as Trump claims ‘paid agitators’ targeted police with bricks
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says vandals and thieves will be prosecuted to fullest extent of law after more stores were looted on Monday night
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew in the city in response to vandalism amid the protests against ICE raids. The curfew will be enforced from 8 p.m. local time Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and anyone who breaks the curfew will be arrested, Bass warned.
Donald Trump flirted with invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows the domestic use of the military, in remarks on Tuesday in the Oval Office. The president has already deployed thousands of federalized National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over his immigration raids.
The total cost of the deployment to date has been disclosed as $134 million, with Trump claiming that without them, the city “would be burning to the ground right now.”
Bass has dismissed those claims, given that the Guard is protecting two federal buildings and local law enforcement has been quelling civil unrest triggered by ICE raids. She has vowed to pursue vandals and looters to the fullest extent of the law after more stores were looted on Monday.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who claims the presence of troops exacerbates tensions, has asked a judge for an emergency injunction regarding the troop deployment, arguing it is “unlawful,” as well as “excessive and unnecessary.” A hearing is set for Thursday.
Speaking to soldiers at Fort Bragg on Tuesday afternoon, Trump accused the mayor and governor of paying “agitators” and “insurrectionists” who he claimed came ready with bricks to throw.
Trump has since seemed to walk back his claims, saying, “I didn’t say the governor or the mayor. I said, somebody's paying them, I think.”
What you need to know so far...
- President Donald Trump deployed 4,000 federalized National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over immigration raids, costing $134 million to date.
- Mayor Karen Bass refuted Trump's claim that the city would be 'burning to the ground' without the troops, noting the Guard is protecting federal buildings while local law enforcement handles unrest.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration and sought an emergency injunction, deeming the troop deployment 'unlawful,' 'excessive,' and 'unnecessary.’
- A judge rejected Newsom’s emergency injunction and allowed the Trump administration more time to respond to the governor’s court filing.
- Democrats in Congress said that the militarization seen in Los Angeles was a warning to other Americans.
- After Trump claimed he spoke to Newsom about the unrest on Monday, the governor said the president doesn't even know who he is talking to, as the call didn’t happen.
- Mayor Bass said that the solution to the violence gripping the city is an end to the raids by ICE.
Over a dozen looters arrested in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department said that they made 14 arrests after several businesses in the city’s Jewelry District were looted, per The Associated Press.
The LAPD didn’t say if the suspects were part of the ongoing protests against ICE raids in the city.
Nejdeh Avedian, a general manager at one of the stores that wasn’t broken into, told the AP that the demonstrators had already left at that point.
“These guys were just opportunists,” Avedian said.
LA protesters disperse before curfew kicks in
People protesting against the ICE raids in Los Angeles dispersed ahead of curfew.
Jesus Jimenez, a New York Times reporter based in Los Angeles, wrote shortly before 7:20 p.m. local time, “Downtown Los Angeles already seems much quieter than yesterday.
“There are still small pockets of protesters in some areas, but streets that were packed with demonstrators 24 hours ago are almost clear.”
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew from 8 p.m. local time Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
She warned those who break curfew will be arrested.
LA protesters hold prayer vigil
Watch LIVE: Prayer vigil held in Los Angeles for peace and solidarity with immigrants
More than 200 people arrested amid LA protests: Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Tuesday night address that more than 220 people have been arrested so far amid the protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles.
“If you incite violence or destroy our communities, you’re going to be held to account. That kind of criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Full stop,” Newsom said.
The governor said that officials are reviewing footage to build more cases, “and people will be prosecuted.”
Most protesters have been peaceful, but there have been some bad actors.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Tuesday night that 23 businesses were looted last night and “graffiti is everywhere.”
Newsom takes jab at Trump, telling Americans 'do not give into him'
California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken another jab at President Donald Trump in their ongoing feud over the Los Angeles protests against ICE raids in the city.
Newsom said in a major address Tuesday night, “I know many of you are feeling deep anxiety, stress and fear. But I want you to know that you are the antidote to that fear and that anxiety.
What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty. Your silence. To be complicit in this moment. Do not give in to him.”
In an unprecedented move, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles without Newsom’s permission in response to the protests.
Newsom claimed the move was illegal and a “brazen abuse of power” Tuesday night.
The governor said that the “situation was winding down” in Los Angeles before Trump deployed the military.
“But that’s not what Donald Trump wanted,” Newsom claimed.
Trump has claimed that without deploying the military, Los Angeles “would be burning to the ground right now.”
LA mayor announces curfew amid protests
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a curfew Tuesday night amid the protests against ICE raids.
Bass said the curfew will be from 8 p.m. local time Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and those who break curfew will be arrested.
The curfew only covers one square mile, and there are exceptions for residents, people traveling to and from work and credentialed media.
Before announcing the curfew, Bass said that 23 businesses were looted last night and “graffiti is everywhere.”
It’s unclear when the curfew will be lifted.
“I will consult with elected leaders and law enforcement officials tomorrow on the continuation of the curfew but we certainly expect for it to last for several days,” Bass said.
LA officials enact curfew for part of downtown following days of protests
Kim Kardashian speaks out in support of LA immigrants
Kim Kardashian has shared a message of support on Instagram Tuesday night for immigrants in Los Angeles amid mass protests against the Trump administration’s ICE raids in the city:
“When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals-great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right.
Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely.
There HAS to be a BETTER way.”
Kardashian has praised President Donald Trump in the past, saying she was “very grateful” after he commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense, in 2018.
ICE raid protests erupt across the US
Protests against the ICE raids in Los Angeles have spread across the U.S. with demonstrations popping up in Seattle, Austin, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Activists are planning more and even larger demonstrations in the days to come, including nationwide “No Kings” protests on Saturday to coincide with President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C.
The Trump administration said it would continue its ICE raids and deportations despite the protests.
Protests over immigration raids pop up across the US with more planned
Trump team may cut education funding to California
The Trump administration is considering cutting federal education funding to California amid rising tensions between the president and Governor Gavin Newsom over the Los Angeles protests.
In an unprecedented move, Donald Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines into Los Angeles amid mass protests over ICE raids in the city.
Newsom has called on Trump to rescind the order and return control of the National Guard to the state.
Now, Trump’s team said the Education Department may stop the disbursement of “formula funds” to California, according to Politico.
This could dramatically impact the state’s education system, as schools receive $8 billion from the federal government each year.
