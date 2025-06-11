Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk issues grovelling apology to Trump saying that his posts ‘went too far’

Tech boss offers olive branch to President Donald Trump after explosive feud

Joe Sommerlad
Wednesday 11 June 2025 03:32 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

Elon Musk has taken to X to express regret over his war of words with President Donald Trump last week, conceding that “some” of his posts attacking the commander-in-chief “went too far.”

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the world’s richest man wrote on the social media platform he owns in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The apology comes almost a week after Trump said he was “very disappointed” in his former special adviser and campaign donor for criticizing his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” prompting Musk to lash with a series of highly personal attacks on the president, who responded in kind on his own platform Truth Social.

More follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in