Elon Musk issues grovelling apology to Trump saying that his posts ‘went too far’
Tech boss offers olive branch to President Donald Trump after explosive feud
Elon Musk has taken to X to express regret over his war of words with President Donald Trump last week, conceding that “some” of his posts attacking the commander-in-chief “went too far.”
“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the world’s richest man wrote on the social media platform he owns in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The apology comes almost a week after Trump said he was “very disappointed” in his former special adviser and campaign donor for criticizing his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” prompting Musk to lash with a series of highly personal attacks on the president, who responded in kind on his own platform Truth Social.
More follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments