Independent
Trump says reconciliation with Musk is possible in interview before Tesla boss’s apology

Trump’s comments came before Elon Musk publicly apologised for some of his social media posts about the president.

Rachel Clun
Wednesday 11 June 2025 06:46 EDT
Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of reconciling with Elon Musk after their public falling out.

In an interview for podcast Pod Force One, Trump said he “could” fix the relationship with the richest man in the world, but it was not a top priority.

“Look, I have no hard feelings,” Trump said in the interview recorded on Monday. “I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. …He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.”

It came before Elon Musk publicly apologised for some of his social media posts about the president.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Musk tweeted: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Sources close to Musk told Reuters his anger has started to subside, and they believe he may want to repair his relationship with Trump.

In the podcast interview with Miranda Devine, Trump said he had “no hard feelings” towards Musk.

The president said he was “really surprised” at Musk’s public reaction to his “Big Beautiful Bill”.

“It's the best thing we've ever signed in this country,” Trump said. “So and when he did that, I was not a happy camper.”

