NBA star who makes $11 million is sued for $28,000 after allegedly damaging his rental condo with improper laundry techniques
Moses Moody lived in the Mission Bay apartment shortly after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2021
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is facing a lawsuit from his former landlord, who claims the NBA player racked up thousands of dollars in damage to a San Francisco condominium he rented early in his career allegedly due to his poor laundry skills.
The lawsuit, filed this week in small claims court by property owner Amir Tabarrok, alleges that Moody’s failure to use the required ventilation during laundry caused extensive water damage to the Mission Bay unit’s hardwood floors, ceilings, walls and carpeting.
The complaint also cites damage to electrical switches and window frames, which the landlord says resulted from holes drilled into the surfaces.
According to the filing, Moody rented the 7th-floor condo from 2021, when he was drafted by the Warriors, until October 2025, and paid $6,495 per month. After he moved out, Tabarrok said he discovered damage that he estimated at $28,053.90.
Because of the limits of small claims court, the landlord is seeking $12,500, the maximum allowable, plus about $870 in unpaid rent.
The Warriors’ 2021 first-round pick, 14th overall, now lives in downtown San Francisco’s Millennium Tower. He is playing in this year’s NBA season, and won the National Championship with the Warriors during his rookie year.
This year, Moody is set to pocket $11.57 million under his contract, as he helps the Warriors navigate a 25‑21 season, currently placing them 8th in the Western Conference.
Moody also has a growing interest in real estate, having interned with San Francisco’s Shorenstein Properties in the summer of 2024 and invested in the real estate tech company Drafted, the suit noted.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Moody, the Golden State Warriors and the condo owner for comment.
