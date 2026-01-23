Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is facing a lawsuit from his former landlord, who claims the NBA player racked up thousands of dollars in damage to a San Francisco condominium he rented early in his career allegedly due to his poor laundry skills.

The lawsuit, filed this week in small claims court by property owner Amir Tabarrok, alleges that Moody’s failure to use the required ventilation during laundry caused extensive water damage to the Mission Bay unit’s hardwood floors, ceilings, walls and carpeting.

The complaint also cites damage to electrical switches and window frames, which the landlord says resulted from holes drilled into the surfaces.

According to the filing, Moody rented the 7th-floor condo from 2021, when he was drafted by the Warriors, until October 2025, and paid $6,495 per month. After he moved out, Tabarrok said he discovered damage that he estimated at $28,053.90.

Because of the limits of small claims court, the landlord is seeking $12,500, the maximum allowable, plus about $870 in unpaid rent.

open image in gallery The former San Francisco landlord of Moses Moody (right) alleges that the NBA player’s improper laundry ventilation caused extensive water damage and that holes were drilled into the condo’s window frames and electrical switches ( Getty Images )

The Warriors’ 2021 first-round pick, 14th overall, now lives in downtown San Francisco’s Millennium Tower. He is playing in this year’s NBA season, and won the National Championship with the Warriors during his rookie year.

This year, Moody is set to pocket $11.57 million under his contract, as he helps the Warriors navigate a 25‑21 season, currently placing them 8th in the Western Conference.

open image in gallery Moody rented the 7th-floor Mission Bay condo from 2021 to 2025 for $6,495 per month, according to the lawsuit ( Google Images )

Moody also has a growing interest in real estate, having interned with San Francisco’s Shorenstein Properties in the summer of 2024 and invested in the real estate tech company Drafted, the suit noted.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Moody, the Golden State Warriors and the condo owner for comment.