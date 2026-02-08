Where Trump is watching the Super Bowl after snubbing Bad Bunny halftime show
President previously confirmed that he won’t be in attendance at the 2026 Super Bowl because it’s ‘too far away’
As Bad Bunny is busy getting America on its feet during his highly anticipated 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance, Donald Trump will be watching from afar on the opposite coast.
Midway through Sunday’s NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the Puerto Rican rap and singing superstar, 31, will take the field for what is sure to be a lively and memorable performance.
However, while Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl in person last year, he will be sitting this one out in protest. Instead, he will be hosting his own Super Bowl watch party thousands of miles away at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the president’s public schedule published on rollcall.com. The schedule shows the president started his Sunday with a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club.
Trump has also addressed how far away this year’s stadium is, compared to last year’s in New Orleans.
“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” he told The New York Post ahead of the game.
After it was first announced that the Grammy winner would headline the big game, the president called the pick “absolutely ridiculous” and said he had never heard of Bad Bunny.
In an October interview with the president on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports, the eponymous host said to Trump: “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is… This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”
He then asked the president if people should consider boycotting the NFL, adding: “This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”
“I never heard of him,” Trump agreed. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy. Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Following Trump and MAGA backlash against Bad Bunny’s show, Turning Point USA — the right-wing political organization founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk — announced it would be holding a rival show in protest. The All-American Halftime Show will feature country singers Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.
It’s still unknown where the event will be held, though it will broadcast across four conservative networks: Charge!, DailyWire+, TBN and Real America’s Voice. It will also stream on Turning Point USA’s social media channels, including YouTube, X and Rumble.
While the Super Bowl halftime happens midway through the game, typically between 8 and 8:30 p.m. E.T., it’s expected that Turning Point USA will air its rival show within that same window.
