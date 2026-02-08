Where Trump is watching the Super Bowl after snubbing Bad Bunny halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Bad Bunny is busy getting America on its feet during his highly anticipated 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance, Donald Trump will be watching from afar on the opposite coast.

Midway through Sunday’s NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the Puerto Rican rap and singing superstar, 31, will take the field for what is sure to be a lively and memorable performance.

However, while Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl in person last year, he will be sitting this one out in protest. Instead, he will be hosting his own Super Bowl watch party thousands of miles away at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the president’s public schedule published on rollcall.com. The schedule shows the president started his Sunday with a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club.

Trump has also addressed how far away this year’s stadium is, compared to last year’s in New Orleans.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” he told The New York Post ahead of the game.

Donald Trump has slammed the NFL's selection of Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer as a 'terrible choice' ( Getty )

After it was first announced that the Grammy winner would headline the big game, the president called the pick “absolutely ridiculous” and said he had never heard of Bad Bunny.

In an October interview with the president on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports, the eponymous host said to Trump: “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is… This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

He then asked the president if people should consider boycotting the NFL, adding: “This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”

“I never heard of him,” Trump agreed. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy. Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Following Trump and MAGA backlash against Bad Bunny’s show, Turning Point USA — the right-wing political organization founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk — announced it would be holding a rival show in protest. The All-American Halftime Show will feature country singers Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

It’s still unknown where the event will be held, though it will broadcast across four conservative networks: Charge!, DailyWire+, TBN and Real America’s Voice. It will also stream on Turning Point USA’s social media channels, including YouTube, X and Rumble.

While the Super Bowl halftime happens midway through the game, typically between 8 and 8:30 p.m. E.T., it’s expected that Turning Point USA will air its rival show within that same window.