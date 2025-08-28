Anna Paulina Luna misses the joke and promotes South Park caricature that mocked her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna seemed to miss that she was being made fun of on this week’s South Park — and used a photo of her foolish depiction as her new profile picture.

After a caricature of the MAGA congresswoman was featured in the show’s latest episode, “Sickofancy,” she shared a screenshot of her character on X and wrote “#NewProfilePic.”

In the episode, a cartoon version of Luna, 36, appears alongside other leaders to fawn over President Donald Trump before gifting him a silver-plated space shuttle.

“Mr. President, you have so many great ideas. Your leadership is truly beyond anything we have ever had in this country. And you do not have a small penis,” her character says.

The real-life Luna acknowledged the depiction — and was seemingly unaware that she was being mocked - as she made a post about the show.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna used a photo of her cartoon depiction on South Park after the show made fun of her as a social media post.

Whether Luna knew she was the butt of the joke or not, the Internet became fired up about it.

“They’re laughing at you, not with you,” one person wrote on X.

Another user chimed in, “Politicians not understanding that they’re hated by the majority of regular people, to the point that they’re made into animated shows to be laughed at, will never not be funny.”

“I love how you guys think you’re ‘owning it’ when as a matter of fact it just shows it bothers you enough to do this,” another person commented.

However, MAGA devotees naturally disagreed, arguing in the comment section that Luna shared the image because she “can take the joke.” Luna has not commented on her caricature in the episode outside of making the image her profile picture.

She isn’t the first MAGA politician to be parodied by the show to take it as a compliment, either.

Earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance responded to South Park’s brutal criticism of the Trump administration by sharing an image of his caricature and writing on social media, “Well, I’ve finally made it.”

South Park has repeatedly taken aim at the Trump administration this season, depicting Trump in a sexual relationship with Satan, a miniature Vice President JD Vance waiting on Trump’s every demand, and a Botox-filled puppy-killing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

This season of South Park has repeatedly taken aim at the Trump administration, including depicting Trump in a sexual relationship with Satan.

The raunchy Comedy Central cartoon has hit viewership records in its 27th season as it continues to ridicule Trump and his closest allies.

The Trump administration hasn’t taken the criticism well, with a White House spokesperson claiming the popular show isn’t “relevant.” This season’s first two episodes each garnered over 6 million views within a matter of days.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety after the show’s season premiere.