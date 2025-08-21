Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park viewers are reacting to the latest episode’s disturbing twist involving Donald Trump and Satan.

The animated show has comedically mocked the US president in every instalment so far in its 27th season, but in the third outing, things took a dark turn.

Episodes one and two showed Trump courting long-running South Park character Satan and, at several points, the president is shown in bed with the devil. But it’s revealed in Wednesday night’s (20 August) episode “Sickofancy” that Satan is trapped at the White House as Trump’s prisoner.

After being propositioned by Trump, Satan goes to the bathroom, stating: “What am I doing here?”

When returning South Park character Towelie, also trapped at the White House, tells him, “Please, I want to get out of here,” Satan replies: “So do I, but there is no escape from this place.”

Viewers were left shocked by the episode’s ending, with one declaring: “Satan and Towelie both trapped at the White House with Trump is honestly the darkest ending this season so far.”

“I didn’t expect it to end there,” another said.

One viewer wrote: “Both Satan and Towelie stuck in Trump’s hell. This season is unreal. Paramount got their money’s worth for South Park,”

Over on Reddit, one user posted: “I know [writers] Matt Stone and Trey Parker would laugh at me for unironically caring; but I legitimately feel sad at both Towelie and Satan being trapped there.”

Satan is revealed to be trapped with Trump at the White House in ‘South Park’s latest episode ( Paramount )

The White House has not responded to the latest episode, but did hit out at the season 27 premiere’s scathing critique of Trump last month.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement at the time.

Earlier this month, the South Park team fired back at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for using an image from their show to promote joining Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The DHS X/Twitter account used a still from a teaser of the show’s newest season, showing ICE officers descending on the fictional town of South Park with the caption: “JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

Hours later, the official account for South Park responded, retweeting the image with the caption: “Wait, so we ARE relevant?”