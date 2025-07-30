Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park has teased the next instalment of its new season – with the latest episode set to depict US president Donald Trump groping Satan’s leg.

In a trailer released on 29 July, Trump is seated next to animated series regular Satan at a formal dinner, when he reaches under the table and touches the character’s thigh.

Satan then bats his hand away, telling the president to “stop!” while a presenter in the background is heard praising Trump, stating: “We want to honour the president’s courage….”

The forthcoming episode, to be released on 6 August, follows the show’s explosive return to screens last week with its first episode in two years.

The episode launched a scathing critique of the president, referencing the recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Trump’s lawsuit against Paramount, and the prospect of government censorship.

Several moments saw Trump in bed with Satan who confronts Trump over rumours that his name appears on the “Epstein list” in reference to documents from the investigation into deceased convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The episode also took aim at Trump’s recent lawsuits, including his legal battle with Paramount over the editing of an interview with Kamala Harris, which saw the president receive $16m in a controversial settlement.

When the people of South Park turn on Trump after Jesus is introduced as a teacher in the local school, the president sues the town’s people for $5bn. They eventually negotiate the settlement to $3.5bn, but as part of the deal, the town must agree to produce “pro-Trump messaging” in their public service announcements.

The episode ends with a series of deepfake adverts depicting an unclothed president crawling through a desert.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump depicted alongside character Satan in ‘South Park’ ( Comedy Central )

The show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone issued a sarcastic apology to Trump who was reportedly left “seething” over the episode.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said in a deadpan tone, during an appearance a the Comic-Con Comedy Central Animation panel on 23 July.

The White House issued a strongly worded statement in response to the episode, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers criticising the “hypocrisy of the Left”.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” Rogers said.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump, as depicted in 'South Park' ( Paramount/Comedy Central )

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

The premiere of the 27th season arrived after the show’s creators reached a landmark $1.5bn (£1.1bn) licensing deal with Paramount for a run of 50 new episodes over five years, which will all debut on Paramount-owned Comedy Central. Part of the deal included a new streaming partnership, which will bring the South Park library to Paramount+ in the US.

The negotiation happened amid a backdrop of a pending merger between Paramount and Skydance, which is set to assume control of Paramount in the coming weeks. The company is owned by David Ellison, the son of billionaire and Trump ally Larry Ellison.

South Park continues on 6 August on Comedy Central and the next day on Paramount+.