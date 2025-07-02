Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, has agreed to pay Donald Trump $16 million to settle the president’s lawsuit over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that the network's lawyers had deemed “meritless” in recent court filings.

The New York Times was the first to report on the settlement.

The payment to the sitting president of the United States comes as Paramount is looking to close an $8 billion merger with Skydance Media that will require final approval from the Trump administration. Shari Redstone, the company’s top shareholder, had made it clear that she favored settling the lawsuit with Trump in order to clear the way for the Skydance deal to go through.

The looming payoff to the president, which seemed all but inevitable in recent days after the two sides told a Texas court they were involved in “good faith, advanced, settlement negotiations,” has sparked anger among the CBS staff and led to low morale as well as the resignations of two of the network’s news leaders.

Paramount noted that the terms of the settlement, which were proposed by the mediator in the case, include the company paying the plaintiffs’ legal fees and costs. Trump was joined in the lawsuit by Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX), a longtime ally and his one-time presidential physician.

open image in gallery Donald Trump will be paid $16 million by Paramount to settle a lawsuit over a ‘60 Minutes’ interview. ( Getty Images )

No money will be paid directly to the president or Jackson, as the remaining funds, minus legal costs, will be allocated to Trump’s future presidential library. This is a similar arrangement that Disney reached last year in Trump’s defamation lawsuit over comments made by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The settlement also includes a release of all claims made by the president regarding CBS reporting through Tuesday, which includes both the disputed 60 Minutes interview and other defamation actions that Trump has threatened in recent months.

Paramount has also agreed to release the transcripts of 60 Minutes interviews with presidential candidates in the future after the segments have aired, subject to redactions as required for legal or national security concerns.

Notably, the settlement does not include any apology or statement of regret, which was reportedly a major sticking point with Trump during the monthslong mediation process. Reportedly, the president – who initially sued for $20 billion – was seeking at least $25 million and an on-air apology.

While the settlement comes amid the pending merger that would eventually place Paramount under the control of David Ellison, the son of Trump-backing mogul Larry Ellison, the company has insisted that the lawsuit is “completely separate from, and unrelated to” the transaction and the FCC approval process. Brendan Carr, the president’s handpicked FCC chairman, has also stated that the two issues are not linked.

“No one is a fan of Shari right now,” one network staffer told The Independent on Tuesday evening. “People are still angry and frustrated and morale is very low.”

While the Paramount board and Redstone – who recused herself from the settlement negotiations – had long indicated that they preferred to settle to make the matter go away ahead of the major media merger, the network’s lawyers continued to fight the case in court.

After filing a motion to dismiss the case earlier this year, CBS News’ attorneys filed a memo in support of the motion just last week. “The chilling effect of Plaintiffs’ meritless assault on the First Amendment compels dismissal now,” the filing noted.

This is a breaking story...