‘60 Minutes’ legend Lesley Stahl says she’s ‘angry’ at CBS boss Shari Redstone over Trump lawsuit

Lesley Stahl, who has spent decades as a correspondent for the seminal Sunday night newsmagazine 60 Minutes, is making it clear that she is “angry” with her corporate boss for looking to settle Donald Trump’s “frivolous” civil lawsuit against CBS News.

The legendary newswoman also said she is “pessimistic” about the future of 60 Minutes, adding that “we’re in very dark times” and that she’s already preemptively mourning the potential destruction of the long-running program amid an upcoming merger and the president’s attacks on legacy media.

In a wide-ranging conversation with The New Yorker’s chief editor David Remnick, Stahl sounded off on CBS parent company Paramount's efforts to make Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit over the way 60 Minutes edited an interview with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, which the president contends was done “deceitfully” to interfere in the 2024 election.

Following Trump’s return to the White House, Paramount’s top shareholder Shari Redstone has pushed for a settlement as the company needs the administration’s approval for an $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, which pro-Trump business mogul Larry Ellison backs. Additionally, Redstone has not only pressured 60 Minutes to ease up on its Trump coverage amid the lawsuit and merger drama, but also criticized the show over the way it's covered the Gaza war.

Amid the discussions with Trump’s legal team about a settlement, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens and CBS News chief Wendy McMahon – who had said they would not apologize as part of any deal with the president – abruptly resigned. Paramount’s board has reportedly offered Trump a $15 million settlement, which is in line with ABC News’ capitulation to the president, but Trump is demanding at least $25 million and an apology.

open image in gallery Longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl said she is ‘angry’ with Paramount chair Shari Redstone for pushing to settle a ‘frivolous’ lawsuit with President Donald Trump. ( AP )

Asked by Remnick what is behind the president’s lawsuit, Stahl — who has interviewed Trump four times — said that it is an effort “to chill us,” noting that “there aren’t any damages” suffered by Trump. “I mean, he accused us of editing Kamala Harris in a way to help her win the election. But he won the election,” she added. Trump’s legal team has since argued in court that the interview caused the president “mental anguish.”

Labeling it as a “frivolous” lawsuit, Stahl went on to describe Owens as a “hero” to the newsroom while lobbing criticisms towards Redstone over the 60 Minutes producer feeling the need to step down.

“[H]e was being asked to either not run pieces or to change parts of the stories, and he was standing up to that. I don’t know, frankly, if there was one request that led to it or just an accumulation, one after the next,” she said.

“That was just painful. Painful,” she continued, speaking about Owens’ resignation. “Everybody at ‘60 Minutes’—I think everybody, most of us—really appreciated his standing up to the pressure, and saw him in heroic terms. So when he announced that he was stepping down, it was a punch in the stomach. It was one of those punches where you almost can’t breathe.”

Adding that McMahon had also served as an “intermediary between us and the corporation, and she sided with CBS News,” Stahl then expressed disappointment over the likelihood that Paramount will settle with the president.

“Are you angry at Shari Redstone?” Remnick wondered, prompting Stahl to reply: “Yes, I think I am. I think I am.”

At the same time, though, the veteran CBS reporter said that while Owens being forced out may have been a bridge too far for much of the staff, she claimed he urged everyone on the show to stay.

“Bill Owens leaving was a line, and here we all are,” she stated. “He asked us not to resign. He explicitly asked us not to resign. Because it was discussed that we would leave en masse.”

open image in gallery Lesley Stahl, seen here interviewing Donald Trump, called it a ‘hard thing’ that the ‘corporate overlords’ are placing pressure on 60 Minutes over its coverage. ( CBS News/60 Minutes )

Stahl also said it was “hard” and “not a small thing” that Redstone had been applying pressure on the news division over its coverage, making her wonder if “any corporation should own a news operation” going forward.

“It is very disconcerting,” she proclaimed.

As for CBS News’ new “corporate overlords” at Skydance if the merger goes through, Stahl said she’s “praying” and “hoping” that they'd allow the network “to be independent” and for journalists to do their jobs. Still, she acknowledged that it could be a “little Pollyannaish” to believe that will be the outcome.

“I’m not optimistic. I am not. I’m pessimistic,” she told Remnick. “I’m pessimistic about the future for all press today. The public doesn’t trust us. The public has lost faith in us as an institution. So we’re in very dark times.”

Stahl also expressed concern about the fragility of press institutions as a whole, especially with mega-billionaires and large conglomerations pressuring the news organizations they own to soften their coverage of the current administration while they cozy up to the president.

“The pain in my heart is that the public does not appreciate the importance of a free and strong and tough press in our democracy,” she lamented, adding: “We are a headache. An expensive headache. And that’s part of the fragility.”

Amid the continued push to reach a settlement with Trump, Democratic lawmakers have warned the Paramount board and Redstone that paying the president to kill the lawsuit could run afoul of anti-bribery laws, considering that the company is hoping to coax the administration to approve a merger. The California State Senate has now opened an inquiry into Paramount over whether it violated state laws on bribery, inviting both Owens and McMahon to testify.

Paramount executives, in fact, have even discussed the possibility of being held liable or criminally charged if the business settles the complaint. The Freedom of the Press Foundation has since threatened to sue the company if it reaches a settlement with the president.