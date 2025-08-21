‘South Park’ takes aim at Trump’s DC crime takeover with tanks and marching troops in latest episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“South Park” has taken aim at the Trump administration yet again, this time over the president’s Washington, D.C. crime takeover, showing tanks and marching troops at national landmarks in its latest episode.

The raunchy Comedy Central cartoon has hit viewership records in its 27th season as it mocks Donald Trump and his close allies.

So far, “South Park” characters have depicted a small-penis Trump in a relationship with Satan, a miniature Vice President JD Vance waiting on Trump’s every demand and a Botox-filled puppy-killing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The punches kept on coming in Wednesday night’s episode of “South Park,” which illustrated the show’s talking towel character, Towelie, visiting Trump in D.C.

open image in gallery 'South Park' has taken aim at President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C. crime takeover, showing tanks and marching troops at national landmarks in its latest episode ( Comedy Central )

But D.C. looked quite different with a heavy military presence.

Union Station was filled with men in tactical gear and holding rifles, troops were marching in unison at the Washington Monument and a tank was driving by the White House.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump announced last week he had placed D.C. police under direct federal control and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to D.C. to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,” despite violent crime declining in recent years.

open image in gallery The raunchy Comedy Central cartoon has hit viewership records in its 27th season as it mocks Donald Trump and his close allies ( Comedy Central )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday there have been 465 arrests in D.C. since the start of the crackdown on August 7.

Vance has claimed, without providing evidence, that over the past nine days, violent crime has decreased by 35 percent and robberies have decreased by more than 50 percent in D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has criticized Trump’s crackdown, calling the move “unsettling and unprecedented,” and even “authoritarian.” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Trump last Friday over his “hostile takeover,” challenging the president’s executive actions asserting his control over D.C. police.

Vance defended Trump’s takeover in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that aired Wednesday night.

“ This living with lawlessness and disorder, that's fundamentally a question of political will. If you've got the political will to enforce the law, you can make even cities like D.C. safe again,” the vice president said.

Vance, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, visited National Guard troops at Union Station earlier Wednesday.

There were mixed reactions from the crowd, with some protesters shouting, “shame” and “we want the military out of our streets,” and others supportively chanting “USA, USA, USA,” CNN reported.

open image in gallery Trump announced last week he had placed D.C. police under direct federal control and deployed about 800 National Guard troops to D.C. ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

The Trump administration has fired back at “South Park” for its unflattering depictions.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety after the show’s season premiere last month.

For her part, Noem told “The Glenn Beck Program” podcast, “It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that.”

Vance took a light-hearted approach to the mockery, writing on X, “Well, I’ve finally made it.”