South Park shares ‘unaired scene’ doubling down on Kristi Noem mockery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park has doubled down on its mockery of Kristi Noem, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, in a scene that wasn’t aired on Comedy Central.

In the second episode of the outspoken animated show’s 27th season, Noem and the immigration enforcement agency ICE are brutally mocked throughout.

Not only are ICE shown raiding heaven in search of immigrants, Noem is depicted as repeatedly shooting dogs, a reference to the fact that she once confessed to killing her own puppy because it was “untrainable”. The show also mocked rumours surrounding Noem reportedly having plastic surgery.

Now, in an unaired post-credits scene released online after the episode’s broadcast, Noem is shown entering a pet store and opening fire on the unsuspecting animals inside. One tiny dog manages to escape the massacre but Noem chases it down and kills it.

South Park’s official X/Twitter account shared the clip, writing: “Didn’t see this on TV? Here’s the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene”.

It’s unclear as to why the scene didn’t air on Comedy Central. The Independent has contacted the channel for comment.

After the episode aired on Thursday (7 August) Noem told The Glenn Beck Program podcast that, although she hadn’t seen the episode mocking her, she thought the cartoon was “petty” and “lazy”.

“I didn't get to see it. I was going over budget numbers and stuff. But you know, I just think it's... yeah, it never ends,” the 53-year-old said. “But it's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that.”

“If they wanted to criticise my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t – they just pick something petty like that,” she added.

Noem is the latest member of Trump’s administration to face the scorn of South Park creators Matt Parker and Trey Stone.

Trump himself has appeared in both episodes of the new season and is shown to be in a relationship with Satan, which reportedly left the president “seething”. In response, the White House said: “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

Donald Trump alongside JD Vance in the latest South Park episode ( South Park/Paramount/Comedy Central )

Vice President JD Vance was also mocked in episode two, who is depicted as a miniature version of himself and is seen waiting on Trump while he is in bed with Satan.

Vance appeared to take the ridicule in his stride writing “Well, I’ve finally made it on” X/Twitter after the South Park account shared an image of the pint-sized vice president.