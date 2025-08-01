South Park’s Donald Trump mocking premiere set a new record for the comedy show
South Park’s criticism of Trump proved to be a major ratings hit
The premiere of South Park season 27, which heavily skewered US president Donald Trump, set a record for the long-running animated comedy series.
The first episode, which aired on 23 July, was called “Sermon on the Mount” and reportedly attracted 5.9 million viewers across the Comedy Central cable channel and the Paramount+ streaming service last week.
Paramount noted that this was South Park’s best season premiere rating since 2022. The company also said that this was the show’s biggest share of a cable audience for a season premiere since 1999.
In the press release, Paramount declared that it was also the “most social episode” in South Park’s history and the most discussed show on TV the night that it aired.
The new season, the show’s first since 2023, garnered widespread attention due to its brutal mockery of Trump. One scene depicted the president naked and in bed with Satan, while also referencing the recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Trump’s lawsuit against Paramount and the prospect of government censorship.
The satirical cartoon’s episode received so much attention that it even prompted a response from the White House. In a statement to Variety, Trump spokesperson Taylor Rogers said: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labelled as ‘offence’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.
“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” Rogers continued.
“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”
The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, issued a sarcastic apology to Trump, who was said to be “seething” over the episode.
“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said in a deadpan tone, during an appearance a the San Diego Comic-Con Comedy Central Animation panel, on 23 July.
The show appears to have Trump in its sights going forward, as a teaser for the next episode, due to air on 6 August, features Trump groping Satan’s leg.
In a trailer, released on 29 July, Trump is seated next to Satan at a formal dinner, when he reaches under the table and touches the character’s thigh. Satan then bats his hand away, telling the president to “stop!” while a presenter in the background is heard praising Trump, stating: “We want to honour the president’s courage….”
