South Park’s Donald Trump mocking premiere set a new record for the comedy show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The premiere of South Park season 27, which heavily skewered US president Donald Trump, set a record for the long-running animated comedy series.

The first episode, which aired on 23 July, was called “Sermon on the Mount” and reportedly attracted 5.9 million viewers across the Comedy Central cable channel and the Paramount+ streaming service last week.

Paramount noted that this was South Park’s best season premiere rating since 2022. The company also said that this was the show’s biggest share of a cable audience for a season premiere since 1999.

In the press release, Paramount declared that it was also the “most social episode” in South Park’s history and the most discussed show on TV the night that it aired.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was shown in bed with Satan in the episode ( Comedy Central )

The new season, the show’s first since 2023, garnered widespread attention due to its brutal mockery of Trump. One scene depicted the president naked and in bed with Satan, while also referencing the recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Trump’s lawsuit against Paramount and the prospect of government censorship.

The satirical cartoon’s episode received so much attention that it even prompted a response from the White House. In a statement to Variety, Trump spokesperson Taylor Rogers said: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labelled as ‘offence’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” Rogers continued.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, issued a sarcastic apology to Trump, who was said to be “seething” over the episode.

open image in gallery Matt Stone and Trey Parker speak at San Diego Comic-Con ( Getty )

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said in a deadpan tone, during an appearance a the San Diego Comic-Con Comedy Central Animation panel, on 23 July.

The show appears to have Trump in its sights going forward, as a teaser for the next episode, due to air on 6 August, features Trump groping Satan’s leg.

In a trailer, released on 29 July, Trump is seated next to Satan at a formal dinner, when he reaches under the table and touches the character’s thigh. Satan then bats his hand away, telling the president to “stop!” while a presenter in the background is heard praising Trump, stating: “We want to honour the president’s courage….”