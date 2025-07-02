South Park creators slam new streaming deal after season 27 premiere delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have issued a fiery statement after Comedy Central announced the delay of the show’s season 27 premiere.

The network announced Wednesday morning that instead of a July 9 premiere date, fans will have to wait until July 23. But fans have already been eagerly awaiting the new season for more than two years, leaving some, including Parker and Stone, fuming.

“This merger is a s***show and it’s f***ing up South Park,” the creators said in a joint statement posted to the show’s official X account. “We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

The merger in question is that of David Ellison’s Skydance and Paramount Global, which is set to close by July 6 — though that could be extended.

But questions still remain around where the long-running animated series will be available for streaming.

open image in gallery South Park season 27 was originally slated for July 9 ( Comedy Central )

Last week, the show’s $500 million exclusive streaming licensing deal with HBO Max expired. Paramount Global, the parent company of Comedy Central — where South Park has aired since its 1997 inception — has long said they want the show to live on their streaming service, Paramount+.

However, the streaming rights to South Park have been shopped around to other companies, including Netflix and HBO Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the meantime, South Park remains available to stream on Max in an extension agreement reached during negotiations. The show did not premiere on Paramount+ on July 1 as previously anticipated. However, South Park is expected to be available to stream on the platform by the time the new season debuts.

Parker and Stone inked a deal with Paramount+ in 2021 for a reported $900 million to extend South Park through 2027 and renew the show on Comedy Central through season 30.

open image in gallery ‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have issued a statement after the delay of ‘South Park’ season 27

At the time, they said: “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years.”

The drama surrounding season 27 comes months after the duo spoke about intentionally delaying it because of the 2024 presidential election.

“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to do,” Stone told Vanity Fair in September 2024, adding: “It’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance.”

While he acknowledged that the election is “obviously f***ing important”, Stone said: “It kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun.”