Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Netflix is about to remove your favourite Original series after nine years

Acclaimed title became word-of-mouth smash in lockdown

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 02 July 2025 03:01 EDT
Comments
Call My Agent trailer

Just because something is released exclusively on Netflix does not mean it’ll stay on Netflix forever.

July 2025 is a shining example of this, with several Original titles set to be removed from the streaming service over the next four weeks.

One such title is a TV series that users commonly call one of the greatest titles to have been released under the “Netflix Original” in the last 10 years: French show Call My Agent!.

The series will no longer be available to stream on Netflix due to the expiration of a licencing deal. Its removal follows what has been nine years of huge success for the show.

After its addition to the service in 2016, it gained a cult fanbase thanks to word-of-mouth four years later, becoming one of the breakout hits of the pandemic.

The series, starring Camille Cottin and Laure Calamy, follows talent agents at the fictional agency and explores their relationships with their actor clients, who are played by real-life stars in cameo form. A British remake, titled Ten Percent, was made and swiftly cancelled in 2022.

Camille Cottin in Netflix hit ‘Call My Agent!’
Camille Cottin in Netflix hit ‘Call My Agent!’ (Netflix)

Call My Agent! is one of many titles being etched from Netflix’s library in July 2025 – below is a full list.

NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 July

Aiyyaa – US

Alone – US

All is True – UK

Annabelle – US

Annie (2014) – UK

Appleseed Alpha – UK

The Art of the Steal – UK

Awakenings – US

Blood Money – US

Bombay Talkies – US

Boss – UK/US

Buddah Hoga Terra Baap – US

Budhia Singh: Born to Run – US

Central Intelligence – UK

Chashme Baddoor – US

Cold Comes the Night – UK

Colombiana – US

Constantine – US

Cosmopolis – UK

'Cosmopolis' is leaving Netflix
'Cosmopolis' is leaving Netflix

Couples Retreat – US

Crazy, Stupid, Love – US

The Croods – US

Draft Day – US

Do the Right Thing – US

Drishyam – UK/US

Dune: Part Two – US

The Equalizer 3 – US

Gabbar is Back – US

Get Him to the Greek – US

Gollu Aur Pappu – US

Hearts Beat Loud – UK

Hotel Transylvania – US

Hotel Transylvania 2 – US

‘The Equalizer 3’ is leaving Netflix
‘The Equalizer 3’ is leaving Netflix (AP)

I Know What You Did Last Summer – US

Inkaar – US

In My Dreams – UK

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry – US

Inside Man – UK

Leave No Trace – UK

Liar Liar – UK

Little Dixie – UK

Ma – UK

Madras Café – US

The Marine 5: Battleground – UK

Mary Kom – US

Michael (2011) – US

The Monuments Men – US

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai – US

‘Ma’ is leaving Netflix
‘Ma’ is leaving Netflix (Universal Pictures)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – US

The Nun – US

Obsessed – US

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – US

Ocean’s Twelve – US

Ocean’s Thirteen – US

One by Two – US

Players – US

Queen – US

Resident Evil: Retribution – US

Resident Evil: Vendetta – UK

Ricki and the Flash – UK

Rise of the Guardians – US

Runaway Jury – US

The Secret Life of Pets – UK

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – UK

Shaitan – US

Sicario 2: Soldado – US

Sisters (2015) – US

‘The Nun’ is leaving Netflix
‘The Nun’ is leaving Netflix (© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – US

The Squid and the Whale – UK/US

Think Like a Man Too – UK

Twilight (2008) – US

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 – US

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 – US

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse – US

The Twilight Saga: New Moon – US

The Walk – UK

The Wedding Ringer – UK

What the Fish – US

When You Finish Saving the World – UK

The ‘Twilight’ franchise is leaving Netflix
The ‘Twilight’ franchise is leaving Netflix (Summit Entertainment[)

2 July

An American Crime – US

3 July

The Art of Incarceration – UK

80 for Brady – US

Elvis – UK

5 July

The Addams Family (1991) – US

The Babadook – UK

Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief – US

PNL – Dans la légende tour – UK/US

6 July

The Hater (Netflix Original) – US

King’s War – UK

The Legend of Bruce Lee – UK

Need for Speed – UK

Qin Empire: Alliance – UK

7 July

Aya – UK

Chaos, Disorder – UK

Coming Forth by Day – UK

From Meir, to Meir – UK

How I Won the London Mayor Election – UK

The Road (2015) – UK

The Room (2019) – UK

Sleepless Nights – UK

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – UK

Tito – UK

Trapped (2021) – UK

Wifelike – UK

‘Need for Speed’ is leaving Netflix
‘Need for Speed’ is leaving Netflix

8 July

Prophetess – UK/US

9 July

Changing Lanes – UK

The Tutor – US

10 July

Carriers – UK

My Sailor, My Love – UK

Tickled – US

11 July

Cocaine Bear – UK

Mister Organ – US

The Neon Highway – US

12 July

Champions – UK

13 July

Dumb Money – US

Life or Something Like It – US

‘Dumb Money’ is being removed from Netflix
‘Dumb Money’ is being removed from Netflix

14 July

Margaux – UK

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan – US

15 July

Barbie – US

Frontline: Battle for Haiti – UK

Valhalla Rising – US

16 July

Entourage (2015) – US

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – US

Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 – US

MILF (Netflix Original) – UK/US

17 July

Freaks (2018) – US

Queen Bees – US

20 July

Smurfs: The Lost Village – US

25 July

Scream VI – US

26 July

You Hurt My Feelings – US

28 July

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – US

31 July

Seriously Single (Netflix Original) – US

‘Furiosa’ is leaving Netflix
‘Furiosa’ is leaving Netflix (© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

TV

1 July

Are You Human – UK

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me – UK

Descendants of the Sun (Netflix Original) – UK

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition – US

Fight for My Way – UK

Good Manager – UK

Honour – UK

Loudermilk – UK/US

My Golden Life – UK

999 Critical Condition – UK

Overlord – UK/US

The Program – UK

Queen for Seven Days – UK

Rabbids Invasion – US

Rubble & Crew – US

Sailor Moon Crystal – US

School 2017 – UK

Teen Titans Go! – UK

The Trouble with Maggie Cole – UK

The Wonder Years – US

3 July

Insecure – US

The Woman in White – UK

6 July

Detectorists – UK

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – US

‘Detectorists’ is leaving Netflix
‘Detectorists’ is leaving Netflix (BBC)

8 July

She Would Never Know – UK/US

This is Us – US

10 July

The Twelve (Netflix Original) – US

Vicious – UK

12 July

Jump Like a Witch – UK

15 July

Backstreet Rookie – UK/US

Outnumbered – UK

Sunny Bunnies – UK/US

17 July

Bitter Daisies (Netflix Original) – US

The Vampire Diaries – UK

18 July

Harvey Girls Forever! (Netflix Original) – US

22 July

Call My Agent! (Netflix Original) – UK/US

‘Call My Agent!’ ia being taken down from Netflix US
‘Call My Agent!’ ia being taken down from Netflix US (Shanna Besson)

26 July

Wynonna Earp – US

30 July

The Kingdom – US

27 July

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (Netflix Original) – US

Comedy

25 July

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix Original) – US

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in