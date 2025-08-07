JD Vance responds to South Park’s brutal takedown of Trump admin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance took to X on Thursday morning to respond to South Park’s brutal takedown of the Trump administration.

The South Park account shared an image of Vance and President Donald Trump with the caption “Welcome to Mar-a-Lago!”

“Well, I’ve finally made it,” Vance wrote.

The second episode of the 27th season of South Park took aim at the president and many of his colleagues and supporters. At one point, a mini version of the vice president is shown waiting on the president, who’s in bed with Satan.

The episode also includes a parody of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who became known for having shot her own dog. Meanwhile, Cartman imitates conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

open image in gallery Donald Trump alongside JD Vance in the latest South Park episode ( South Park/Paramount/Comedy Central )

The episode outlines the financial struggles of Mr. Mackey after he was laid off from South Park Elementary. Mackey’s banker suggests that he join Immigration and Customs Enforcement because of their good salaries.

Mackey ends up joining ICE, watching an orientation video with Noem, which mocks the fact that she once confessed to killing her own dog.

“A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” she says in the episode before shooting a number of dogs during her ICE orientation speech.

Trump campaign alum Matt Mowers responded to Vance on X, saying being featured on South Park was “A key life milestone appreciated by any millennial.”

During the episode, ICE conducts a raid on heaven and detains a number of angels. Mackey’s role in ICE leads him to be recognised by Trump, who invites him to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump subsequently invites Mackey into bed with him and Satan. Mini-Vance asks Trump, “Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan’s a**hole, boss?”

Cartman is in the episode as a podcaster, pushing many conspiracy theories.

The mockery of the Trump administration comes after South Park blasted the use of an image from the show to promote joining ICE. On Tuesday, the DHS account on X shared a still image from a teaser for the episode showing ICE officers entering South Park. The caption urged people to join ICE.

open image in gallery The Department of Homeland Security used an image from South Park to promote joining ICE ( Comedy Central )

“Wait, so we ARE relevant?” the South Park account wrote in response, adding the hashtag “eat a bag of d***s.” The caption was a reference to a White House statement following the premiere of the 27th season, which included a harsh criticism of the president.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” a White House spokesperson said at the time.

Former Biden staffer Megan Bates-Apper wrote on X, ”Vance is definitely not mad and totally in on the joke.”